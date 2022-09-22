ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Wilde Cheers Harry Styles On At His MSG Show After ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama

By Eric Todisco
Olivia Wilde had the time of her life at the Harry Styles concert on Wednesday, September 21. The Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, cheered on Harry, 28, from the audience at Madison Square Garden. Olivia danced along to Harry’s hit “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” from his new album Harry’s House, in a video taken by a fan at the concert.

Olivia was joined by a male friend in the audience at the concert. She looked gorgeous in a white silk dress with a massive white feather boa wrapped around her neck. Olivia could be seen smiling throughout the concert and singing along to all of Harry’s hit songs that he performed. At one point, she clasped her hands together and stared at Harry on stage with the proudest look on her face. She even appeared to wipe happy tears off her face during Harry’s concert.

Harry dressed in a flamboyant outfit that included a colorful striped jumpsuit for his show. During the concert, a banner was raised to celebrate Harry’s record-setting 15 shows at MSG. He’s only the third artist to receive that honor at the iconic New York City venue. Harry’s Love On Tour continues through the end of 2022 and into 2023, when he’ll perform across Europe.

Harry’s concert on Wednesday took place two days before the release of his new movie Don’t Worry Darling. Harry, who stars in the film opposite Florence Pugh, met Olivia on the set and they started dating. They went public with their relationship at the very beginning of 2021, just weeks after it was publicly revealed that Olivia had split from Jason Sudeikis. There was speculation that Olivia left Jason (with who she shares two children) for Harry, but she vehemently denied those rumors and called them “complete horses***” and “completely inaccurate” in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, rumors of a feud between Olivia and Florence, 26, have plagued the film for the past few weeks. While Florence has kept tight-lipped about the rumored drama, Olivia has shut down the reports as “baseless rumors and gossip.” She’s even made it a point to praise Florence’s performance in the psychological thriller. There was also speculation that Harry spit on co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival, but the stars and their reps have claimed that never happened.

Olivia’s been on a press tour promoting Don’t Worry Darling, but she hasn’t addressed her romance with Harry. However, her appearance at his concert sure seems to confirm that their relationship is going strong!

