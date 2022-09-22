ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicola Peltz Finally Reveals Why She Didn’t Wear Victoria Beckham Wedding Dress Amidst Feud Rumors

By Jason Brow
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

When Nicola Peltz said “I do” to Brooklyn Beckhamin April, she did so while wearing a Valentino Haute Couture gown. The fact that Nicola, 27, didn’t wear a dress designed by Brooklyn’s mother, Victoria Beckham, gave rise to rumors of a possible tiff between her and Victoria, 48. “Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress,” Nicola told GRAZIA USA when discussing the alleged feud, “and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.”

However, that story didn’t get told due to scheduling conflicts, not because of a supposed falling-out. Nicola explained that her close friend, stylist Leslie Fremar, and her mother, Claudia, were helping to design the gown. “I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’ We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by, and I didn’t hear anything,” she told GRAZIA USA. “Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened.”

Brooklyn & Nicola (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

“When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings,” Nicola added. “I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

While speaking with GRAZIA USA, Nicole decried how the modern media landscape breeds these rumors. “It’s a shame when there’s not more love, especially on the internet,” she said. “I don’t understand the whole hating on other people’s Instagrams, but to each their own, I guess. I think it’s really about surrounding yourself with really good people. I feel really lucky to have a good support system.”

(Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola addressed the alleged feud earlier in the year. “I was going to, and I really wanted to [wear a design by Victoria], and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola said in an August interview. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Brooklyn Beckham
Victoria Beckham
Nicola Peltz
