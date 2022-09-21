ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
The Associated Press

Patterson again proves he's the Falcons lead running back

ATLANTA (AP) — It’s time to put away any thoughts that Cordarrelle Patterson’s move from wide receiver to running back was destined to be a short-lived experiment. The 31-year-old Patterson again showed he is more than a novelty item on the Atlanta Falcons’ depth chart. He set a career high in rushing for the second time in three weeks by running for 141 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 27-23 win at Seattle on Sunday. He ran for 107 yards in the second half. Patterson faded badly in the second half of last season as he appeared to wear down following his move to the backfield. This year’s additions of veteran Damien Williams and rookie Tyler Allgeier provided options if Patterson couldn’t again prove he was capable of taking the lead role at running back.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy