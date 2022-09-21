ATLANTA (AP) — It’s time to put away any thoughts that Cordarrelle Patterson’s move from wide receiver to running back was destined to be a short-lived experiment. The 31-year-old Patterson again showed he is more than a novelty item on the Atlanta Falcons’ depth chart. He set a career high in rushing for the second time in three weeks by running for 141 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 27-23 win at Seattle on Sunday. He ran for 107 yards in the second half. Patterson faded badly in the second half of last season as he appeared to wear down following his move to the backfield. This year’s additions of veteran Damien Williams and rookie Tyler Allgeier provided options if Patterson couldn’t again prove he was capable of taking the lead role at running back.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO