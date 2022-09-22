Read full article on original website
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 714 pm EDT, Sep 25t
Ashe NC-Watauga NC- 714 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 745 PM EDT…. At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Peoria, or near Beech Mountain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size...
spectrumlocalnews.com
33rd annual Mayberry Days Festival takes the streets of Mount Airy
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — One of the largest festivals in the state is taking fans back in time to an old-school popular TV show, "The Andy Griffith Show." It’s the 33rd annual Mayberry Days festival in Mount Airy. Mayberry Days is held in Andy Griffith's hometown. Mayberry Days...
Mount Airy News
MCA students give back during Service Day
Students from Millennium Charter Academy participate in Service Day at the Yadkin Senior Center. Students from Millennium Charter Academy participate in Service Day at the Yadkin Senior Center. Sandra Johnson. Outdoor projects were being handled by these students of Millennium Charter Academy at the L. H. Jones Family Resource Center...
wvtf.org
In the 1970s, a project to build new dams along the New River inspired thousands to organize
A company building the Mountain Valley Pipeline through Virginia says they expect to complete construction by 2023. This comes after years of legal disputes, and a grassroots protest movement that’s delayed the MVP several times. Nearly 50 years ago, a different major infrastructure project in southwest Virginia inspired residents,...
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
Mount Airy News
Mayberry Days opens
Pete Taggett, right, of Mount Airy explains to Sue Creager, of Springfield, Ohio, how he put together his washtub bass while Mike Pyburn, of Mount Airy, alternates between strumming some accompanying music on his claw hammer banjo and offering some commentary on the teaching process. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
thecoastlandtimes.com
Winning Fast Play lottery ticket sold in eastern North Carolina worth more than $478,000 still unclaimed
Check your tickets! Fast Play players in North Carolina – especially those in the Greenville area – are advised to double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $478,964 jackpot, reports the North Carolina Education Lottery. The $478,964 jackpot won on...
Winston-Salem woman wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina title
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided to […]
North Carolina’s biggest Halloween and fall festivities for the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you ready to be scared a little? To see some leaves and experience some color? To celebrate fall? The arrival of autumn is official at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, but the fall fetes began last week and gain momentum this week. You will have to wait until Nov. 6 for the […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees make final round of voting for ‘Coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has moved on to the final round of voting in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The tree will square off against four other products...
2 Virginia Beach historic sites added to Virginia Landmarks Register
Virginia has added nine new historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register and two of them are in Virginia Beach.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
Mount Airy News
Museum displays Andy Griffith’s tuba
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Executive Director Matt Edwards, right, and board member Calvin Vaughn pose with the tube played by Andy Griffith in the brass band at Grace Moravian Church. (Submitted photo) During this year’s Mayberry Days festivities The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will have on...
Mount Airy News
Fleming must remove banner backing Cawley
Regulatory entanglements regarding a sign initially disallowed for a new body shop in Mount Airy didn’t end with an August vote permitting it — now the owner must remove a banner supporting a candidate who aided him. Frank Fleming recently had the banner placed on a metal sign...
North Carolina sheriff dies unexpectedly, according to NC Sheriffs’ Association
The North Carolina Sheriffs' Association confirmed Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday.
Top spots to see fall colors in North Carolina mountains
CHARLOTTE — Fall has officially arrived, which means leaf-peeping season is just around the corner. Although it’s hard to predict exactly when the fall foliage will begin to change in the Carolinas and whether it will be a vibrant or dull season, Appalachian State professor Howard Neufeld, also known as the “Fall Color Guy,” says we’re in store for a good year of colors in the High Country.
country1037fm.com
Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America
As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
publicradioeast.org
The farmer and the bear battle it out over peanuts at harvest time in eastern North Carolina
North Carolina one of the largest peanut-producing states in the U.S., but eastern North Carolina farmers have some four-legged, fierce competition for the popular legumes. Bertie County Farmer Kirk Tice said it’s harvest time, and it’s again a race between the farmer and the black bear on his farm this week.
WSLS
Here are the top 10 hidden gem restaurants in Central and Southwest Virginia, according to you
Last week, we asked you for your favorite hidden gem restaurant in Central and Southwest Virginia. Now it’s time to take a look at your responses. There were more than 100 submissions, with many of you excited to brag about your go-to spot. While there were many locally owned...
South Hill woman wins $300k from Virginia Lottery scratch-off
According to VaLottery.com, the chances of winning the scratch-off game' $300K top prize is one in 734,000. Cross' ticket was the first with the top prize to be purchased, meaning there are still two $300,000 tickets out there.
