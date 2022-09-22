ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

33rd annual Mayberry Days Festival takes the streets of Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — One of the largest festivals in the state is taking fans back in time to an old-school popular TV show, "The Andy Griffith Show." It’s the 33rd annual Mayberry Days festival in Mount Airy. Mayberry Days is held in Andy Griffith's hometown. Mayberry Days...
Mount Airy News

MCA students give back during Service Day

Students from Millennium Charter Academy participate in Service Day at the Yadkin Senior Center. Students from Millennium Charter Academy participate in Service Day at the Yadkin Senior Center. Sandra Johnson. Outdoor projects were being handled by these students of Millennium Charter Academy at the L. H. Jones Family Resource Center...
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
Mount Airy News

Mayberry Days opens

Pete Taggett, right, of Mount Airy explains to Sue Creager, of Springfield, Ohio, how he put together his washtub bass while Mike Pyburn, of Mount Airy, alternates between strumming some accompanying music on his claw hammer banjo and offering some commentary on the teaching process. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina title

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided to […]
Mount Airy News

Museum displays Andy Griffith’s tuba

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Executive Director Matt Edwards, right, and board member Calvin Vaughn pose with the tube played by Andy Griffith in the brass band at Grace Moravian Church. (Submitted photo) During this year’s Mayberry Days festivities The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will have on...
Mount Airy News

Fleming must remove banner backing Cawley

Regulatory entanglements regarding a sign initially disallowed for a new body shop in Mount Airy didn’t end with an August vote permitting it — now the owner must remove a banner supporting a candidate who aided him. Frank Fleming recently had the banner placed on a metal sign...
WSOC Charlotte

Top spots to see fall colors in North Carolina mountains

CHARLOTTE — Fall has officially arrived, which means leaf-peeping season is just around the corner. Although it’s hard to predict exactly when the fall foliage will begin to change in the Carolinas and whether it will be a vibrant or dull season, Appalachian State professor Howard Neufeld, also known as the “Fall Color Guy,” says we’re in store for a good year of colors in the High Country.
country1037fm.com

Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America

As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
