This Gordon Ramsay-Approved Cookware Set Is on Sale for Under $100 — a Savings of Over 50%

The key to upgrading your cooking skills may just be a literal upgrade to your . And right now, Saks Fifth Avenue is practically giving away a set of fry pans from one of Chef Gordon Ramsay ’s favorite brands. You can grab a set of three Zwilling J.A. Henckels anodized fry pans for just $100 — that’s more than 50% off the original listing price.

The Zwilling Motion Aluminum Hard Anodized 3-Piece Fry Pan Set is designed to last you a lifetime. The durable aluminum pans are coated with multiple layers of PFOA-free nonstick coating and each features a stainless steel hand that stays cool while you cook.

The set comes with an 8-inch, a 10-inch, and a 12-inch pan so you’ll have the perfect pan at the ready for any kitchen adventure. And when dinner is served, you can pop these pans right into the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

Zwilling Motion Aluminum Hard Anodized 3-Piece Fry Pan Set

Image: ZWILLING J.A. Henckels

Gordon Ramsay isn’t the only one who loves the Zwilling J.A. Henckels brand. This fry pan set has an overall 4.7-star rating out of over 140 reviews.

“I love how I can cook my eggs, and they just hover in the pan and come out perfect every time!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “You don’t even realize what you have been missing until you cook in one of these pans! Never will I cook in another pan. I threw out all my other pans and just kept these 3 pans.”

Another reviewer wrote, “Love the sizes in the set and how easy to use and clean. Perfect for daily use and I hope this set will last for a long time.”

Normally selling for $209.99, you can pick up this set of three pans right now for just $99.99. So take advantage of this deal before it’s gone!

