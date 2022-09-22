ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

This Gordon Ramsay-Approved Cookware Set Is on Sale for Under $100 — a Savings of Over 50%

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eo7UZ_0i5wRZgN00

The key to upgrading your cooking skills may just be a literal upgrade to your kitchen tools . And right now, Saks Fifth Avenue is practically giving away a set of fry pans from one of Chef Gordon Ramsay ’s favorite brands. You can grab a set of three Zwilling J.A. Henckels anodized fry pans for just $100 — that’s more than 50% off the original listing price.

The Zwilling Motion Aluminum Hard Anodized 3-Piece Fry Pan Set is designed to last you a lifetime. The durable aluminum pans are coated with multiple layers of PFOA-free nonstick coating and each features a stainless steel hand that stays cool while you cook.

The set comes with an 8-inch, a 10-inch, and a 12-inch pan so you’ll have the perfect pan at the ready for any kitchen adventure. And when dinner is served, you can pop these pans right into the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

Zwilling Motion Aluminum Hard Anodized 3-Piece Fry Pan Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxEqd_0i5wRZgN00
Image: ZWILLING J.A. Henckels
Raven Stove Top Tea Kettle $99.99 Buy now Sign Up

Gordon Ramsay isn’t the only one who loves the Zwilling J.A. Henckels brand. This fry pan set has an overall 4.7-star rating out of over 140 reviews.

“I love how I can cook my eggs, and they just hover in the pan and come out perfect every time!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “You don’t even realize what you have been missing until you cook in one of these pans! Never will I cook in another pan. I threw out all my other pans and just kept these 3 pans.”

Another reviewer wrote, “Love the sizes in the set and how easy to use and clean. Perfect for daily use and I hope this set will last for a long time.”

Normally selling for $209.99, you can pick up this set of three pans right now for just $99.99. So take advantage of this deal before it’s gone!

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnxOZ_0i5wRZgN00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
People

The 'Perfect Kitchen Towels' with 34,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for Just $2 Apiece

Shoppers can’t stop raving about how "soft" and "absorbent" they are, too Maybe for some, doing the dishes is a way to unwind after a long day, however, for most, this task is a dreaded chore that's left until the last possible second.  If that sounds familiar, then you're probably looking for home essentials that'll make the job easier, and Amazon shoppers have found this "soft" and "absorbent" dish towel set that's on sale.  The Utopia Kitchen Towels Set includes six dish towels ideal for cleaning, washing, and drying....
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Martha Stewart & Her Team Swear By This $12 Ingredient With Nearly 13,000 5-Star Reviews

Whether it’s a kitchen tool, we didn’t know we needed or a recipe that quickly becomes our next dinner staple, Martha Stewart knows how to enrich our lives. We’ve fawned over her recipes for years now, but we always want to know what she personally frequently uses in her recipes. She’s given us hints before, like with her go-to all-purpose flour, but we finally figured out another go-to product of hers that pops up in hundreds of her recipes. We’ve seen it pop up in her Everything Cookies, Daffodil Cake recipe, and much more. It’s a small, but might ingredient needed...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

The Best Black Friday Kitchen Knife Deals to Shop in 2022

If you like to be in the kitchen as much as Ree Drummond, you probably agree that knives are basically an extension of your hands—which is why it's so important that you're chopping with a set worthy of the job. Maybe your beloved set has been through one too many holiday feasts, or maybe you haven't found a set worth investing in. Either way, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up, now's the perfect time to update your cutlery collection (or start it) by shopping the best Black Friday kitchen knife deals of 2022.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Ina Garten
InsideHook

Huckberry Now Selling Cookware From Cult-Favorite Brand Our Place

Everyone calls Our Place’s Always Pan “the internet’s favorite frying pan,” and now it’s available in one corner of the internet you may not have expected: Huckberry. Unsurprisingly, the Our Place offerings at Huckberry stay away from the playful colors the brand is known for and instead stick to earthier options: char, sage and steam.
LIFESTYLE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Woman, 28, who spent $12,700 on a truck filled with unclaimed packages reveals she found more than $50,000 worth of items in it - from an $850 Dyson vacuum to a $4,200 Dior purse

A vlogger spent $12,643 on a truck filled with lost packages after she won a bidding contest for the items in hopes of making her money back and found some treasure, including a Dior purse, Dyson vacuum and diamond jewelry. Hope Aleen, 28, from Utah, regularly posts videos of herself...
UTAH STATE
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookware#I Can Cook#Saks Fifth Avenue#Pfoa
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Costco
shefinds

Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’

Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
Mashed

A Fall Pie Just Found Its Way Back To Costco Shelves

The pumpkin spice latte may be the star of fall, but another treat gives the season a particularly cozy feel: pies. Whether you prefer apple or pumpkin, pecan or sweet potato, there's no better way to finish your autumnal feast than with a slice (or three) of pie. The best part? You can always keep the festivities going the next morning by indulging in some pie for breakfast.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
SheKnows

SheKnows

69K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy