DENVER (AP) — Nine three-and-outs. No touchdown passes. Only 126 yards passing. It was one of the ugliest games of Russell Wilson’s storied career. To him, it was a thing of beauty. “We’re still learning each other as a whole new system,” Wilson said after the Broncos grinded out an 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. “There’s so much greatness in store, and I can’t wait for it. “But just watching our defense battle, battle, battle ... everyone believed in each other and that’s what football is all about.”

