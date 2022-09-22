ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested In Cherry Hill After Two Hour Long Standoff With Police

By Airiel Sharice
WOLB 1010AM
WOLB 1010AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQKtw_0i5wM3wn00

Updated Story 9/22/2022 2:30 p.m.

An attempted murder suspect was taken into custody after a two-hour long standoff with police in Cherry Hill.

Police and SWAT team officers barricaded an apartment building Thursday in the 2900 block of Denham Circle South in South Baltimore. Officials first responded to the scene shortly before 10 a.m.

The stand-off ended just before noon and the suspect was taken into custody.

Original Story 9/22/2022 10:25 a.m.

Baltimore Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Cherry Hill.

At this time, there is a heavy police presence focused near 2900 Denham Cir South. The circumstances of the situation are unknown at this time.

Traffic is also being redirected and drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The post Report: Barricade Situation Reported In Cherry Hill appeared first on 92 Q .

