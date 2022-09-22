Read full article on original website
Check Out Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu: Three Meme Tokens Offering Extra Utilities
Meme tokens have grown significantly over the years, much like tokens in other crypto industries, such as DeFi. Even though they are based on memes or online jokes and thrive on hype, they have established themselves in the crypto sector and raised solid communities for support. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are some good players in this industry.
Big Eyes Coin to the Cryptocurrency Rescue Like Aave and Decentraland
Since the creation of Bitcoin, there has been a significant influx of cryptocurrencies into the cosmos. Some of these coins, however, are little more than the hype. In reality, other activities also hurt the global ecosystem because mining poses a serious threat. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is on hand to help, though.
Koinly Doubles Down on Its Affiliate Program
After news broke that Coinbase would be “temporarily shutting down” its US affiliate program, crypto tax platform Koinly assured its affiliate users that it continues to support the program. “Koinly’s affiliate program is one of the easiest in the crypto industry. The product is widely recognized as a...
Sports Betting Firms Primed for Rebound, Bullpen Founder Says
The slump in sports-betting and fantasy-sports companies, both large and small, is turning in the right direction even as their stocks continue to suffer from investor wariness after years of burning cash, says Paul Martino, the general partner and co-founder of venture capital firm Bullpen Capital and one of the earliest investors in FanDuel. “The correction in sports-betting stocks started way back almost a year before the correction in the broader market,” Martino said in a phone call. “I think the broader market is still going to take quite a dive, but I feel like we may have bottomed in the...
British pound plummets to record low against the dollar
The British pound fell to a new record all-time low against the US dollar of $1.035 on Monday, plummeting more than 4%.
Here’s How ‘Digital Nations’ Are Being Formed and Why They Matter
Many would agree that the concept of what defines a nation is changing. Traditionally, a nation was understood as a sizable collection of individuals who share ancestral roots, background, heritage, or dialect and live in the same physical space. Besides that, a nation is typically associated with a state that...
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Struggles to Recover!
Meme coins are created to mock the success of Bitcoin, so it is not a good investment for the long term or an asset like Bitcoin. Due to the current market scenario, even meme coins are trying to expand their use cases so that they can sustain themselves in the long term. Dogecoin is one such example.
Bitcoin (BTC) Fake Out & Ethereum Price At Last Support
Bitcoin (BTC) faked to a weekly high and immediately dumped, just as Michael Saylor announced another 300+ BTC purchase. Ethereum (ETH) since the merge has plummeted almost 30% but was saved at the major support at $1,220. Our analysts dive into Bitcoin price predictions, as well as covering Ethereum (ETH)...
