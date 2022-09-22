Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Missourian
Union tables American Legion agreement
The city of Union is making changes to an agreement with American Legion Post 297 — the first since 2015. The board of aldermen tabled the five-year agreement at Monday’s meeting. The agreement requires the city’s parks and recreation department to mow the combination baseball and softball field next to the Legion at 205 N. Washington Ave. It gives either side the option to end the agreement at the end of a year with 60 days notice.
939theeagle.com
Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City
Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout. Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.
lhstoday.org
Don’t Forget Your Lunch Money
Make sure to set a reminder to put lunch money in your account! Because for the 2022-2023 school year, meal fees are coming back. On Aug. 22, the Wentzville School District resumed charging for meals, with breakfasts being $1.95 and secondary lunches being $3.10. Parents will be able to fund their child’s lunches through SIS Parent Portal.
threeriverspublishing.com
MRPC seeking input from transit providers, users
Users of public transportation in the Meramec Region (Crawford, Dent, Maries, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties and their respective cities) are being asked to help update the region’s transit plan by completing a short survey. The region’s public transportation plan was initially created in 2008, and Meramec Regional...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill woman, boys hurt in crash in Antonia
A woman and two children, all of Byrnes Mill, were injured Friday morning, Sept. 23, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. M west of Old Lemay Ferry Road in the Antonia area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:51 a.m., Tessa M. Gerber, 25, of Byrnes Mill was driving...
Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks
Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myleaderpaper.com
Man wanted by Sheriff’s Office found sleeping on trampoline in Arnold
Arnold Police arrested a 48-year-old Leasburg man wanted on a felony warrant after he was found sleeping on a child’s trampoline outside a home in the 100 block of the Starling Community mobile home court. Arnold Police received an anonymous tip that the fugitive was outside the home before the arrest, Detective Lt. Jeremy Christopher said.
suntimesnews.com
Doe Run seeks to extend mine in Reynolds, Shannon Counties
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Northeastern States District, in coordination with the USDA Forest Service, is seeking public input on a Draft Environmental Assessment evaluating the potential impacts proposed by three lease modifications at the Doe Run Company’s existing mine in southeastern Missouri. The BLM is lead agency for the Draft Environmental Assessment prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Forest Service is a cooperating agency.
IN THIS ARTICLE
feastmagazine.com
These Area Wineries Show off the Best of Missouri’s Wine Country
596 Defiance Rd, Defiance, 636-798-2675, chandlerhillvineyards.com. For autumn celebrations or intimate gatherings, Chandler Hill Vineyards is the destination to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, overlooking the fall foliage of Missouri wine country. Reserve a table or cabana for your group via their Tock. For any questions email the events department at events@chandlerhillvineyards.com. Cheers!
threeriverspublishing.com
Stough Auction-Sat., Oct. 15, 2022
Due to the death of my husband, Donald F. Stough, I will sell the following personal property, located in Rolla, Missouri. From Hwy. 63 south, turn right on Cottonwood Drive and continue one block to auction (behind Dollar General). Follow Lorts Auction Today signs on. Saturday, October 15, 2022. Morning...
KMOV
New allegations, new action against St. Charles fence company accused of fraud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office says they have received 52 complaints against Tri County Fence and Deck over the last year. Local police departments as well as the City of Wentzville are investigating and taking action against the locally owned company. “We’re all struggling...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Motorcycle Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington man, 20 year old Kaleb T. Chadwick, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday night. According to reports from the Highway Patrol it happened at about 7:40 as Chadwick was riding south on Highway 67, at Hidebrecht Road, when an unknown vehicle headed pulled into the path of Chadwick's motorcycle. Chadwick swerved to avoid a collision and the motorcycle rolled over onto its side. He was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup reported stolen from intersection near De Soto
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of a 1998 Ford Ranger that had broken down near an intersection east of De Soto. The pickup was left unlocked, and there were no reports of it being towed, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The owner said...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to supplying fatal fentanyl dose and hiding body in backyard
A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted providing the fentanyl that killed an acquaintance in 2020 and then hiding the body in the backyard. Quinton O’Bryan Adaway, 26, of Ballwin, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one count of distributing fentanyl. Adaway admitted...
3 vehicle crash closes Highway 100 in Wildwood
WILDWOOD, Mo. – A three vehicle crash in Wildwood sent multiple people to the hospital Friday morning. The crash happened before 6:45 a.m. on Highway 100 at Meadow Forest Drive. Everyone involved was taken to the hospital. One of the cars involved flipped. Both directions of Highway 100 are blocked off in this area. Traffic […]
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
Comments / 0