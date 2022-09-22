The city of Union is making changes to an agreement with American Legion Post 297 — the first since 2015. The board of aldermen tabled the five-year agreement at Monday’s meeting. The agreement requires the city’s parks and recreation department to mow the combination baseball and softball field next to the Legion at 205 N. Washington Ave. It gives either side the option to end the agreement at the end of a year with 60 days notice.

