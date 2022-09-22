Read full article on original website
threeriverspublishing.com
Stough Auction-Sat., Oct. 15, 2022
Due to the death of my husband, Donald F. Stough, I will sell the following personal property, located in Rolla, Missouri. From Hwy. 63 south, turn right on Cottonwood Drive and continue one block to auction (behind Dollar General). Follow Lorts Auction Today signs on. Saturday, October 15, 2022. Morning...
MRPC seeking input from transit providers, users
Users of public transportation in the Meramec Region (Crawford, Dent, Maries, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties and their respective cities) are being asked to help update the region’s transit plan by completing a short survey. The region’s public transportation plan was initially created in 2008, and Meramec Regional...
