Santa Barbara Edhat
The Don of Dos Pueblos
It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
KTLA.com
These California speakeasies are among the top in the US
Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States. Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.
kclu.org
It could be a spectacular sight! Launch of massive rocket with secret payload set for Central Coast
The launch of a massive rocket with a secret military payload could create a spectacular sight for people in the Tri-Counties this weekend. The United Launch Alliance has targeted a 2:53 p.m. launch Saturday for a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It's carrying an undisclosed payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
Earthquakes along California coast could be more catastrophic than expected, study shows
“Aftershocks would be like falling dominoes.”
pacbiztimes.com
Region’s farmers leave more land unfarmed as drought deepens
Cilantro isn’t a huge moneymaker for Will Terry, the vice president at Terry Farms in Ventura County, but it is a quick crop that he can grow in the summer months and turn a small profit on. But, due to the ongoing drought exacerbated by limited groundwater allocation rights,...
The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
How Solvang's new generation of restaurateurs want to reshape the Danish enclave into a world-class destination.
This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California
Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
Santa Barbara Independent
Get Wowed by Tamar’s Pita Pop-Up at Third Window
“I just wanted to make a good piece of food that I could put in someone’s hands and they would be like, ‘Wow this is delicious,’” explains Logan Jones of Tamar Central Coast Shawarma, his Middle Eastern pop-up at Third Window Brewing Company. That goal may...
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
Santa Monica business ransacked by burglar overnight
A Santa Monica business owner is picking up the pieces after her designer handbag store in Santa Monica was ransacked early Saturday morning. Security cameras from neighboring businesses showed a man pulling a trash bin in front of the store around 3:15 a.m. and swinging it towards the glass door. After breaking it, the man stole more than 30 of the most expensive bags business owner Susu Zheng designed.Zheng, who brought her business to Los Angeles from China in 2012, is devastated after the burglar stole thousands of dollars worth of handbags from her store. "It's very difficult to build a business to...
Coastal View
Rincon Farms owners named honorary Avofest chairs
Dave and Tracy Bettles, owners of Rincon Farms, have been named as the Honorary Chairs for the 2022 Avocado Festival. Dave and Tracy live in Santa Barbara, but their avocado farms and packinghouse for their company Rincon Farms Produce, which grows, packs and ships locally grown organic avocados, have resided in Carpinteria for 36 years – coincidentally coinciding with the anniversary of the California Avocado Festival. They have attended the annual festival since its conception.
foxla.com
Fault along LA, OC coast could unleash huge 7.8-mangitude earthquake, study shows
You look along the coastline at its beauty and you may think about the monster underneath the water, but potentially – there is one. From Santa Monica to Dana Point there is a fault line, about 70 miles give or take, that stretches across coastal Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Video: Watch the Delta IV Heavy rocket blast off from Vandenberg Space Force Base
The rocket roared into space on a cloudless day along the Santa Barbara County coast.
‘Frightening’: Palos Verdes Peninsula fault could produce 7.8 quake, study finds
Beneath the beauty of the Palos Verdes Peninsula lies a newly discovered danger: a fault zone capable of producing an earthquake 45 times stronger than the devastating 1994 Northridge quake.
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley steps up for seniors with 'Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza' | Judith Dale
The Santa Ynez Valley is recognized for stepping up to take care of its own. An example is the Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza event to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, to benefit Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach's local Meals on Wheels program. Formerly known as the Buellton Senior Center, Santa...
pacbiztimes.com
Real Estate: New Simi Valley industrial park signs tenant
Tapo Canyon Commerce Center in Simi Valley. (courtesy photo) An undisclosed entertainment equipment supplier has committed to a nearly 135,600-square-foot site at an industrial park in Simi Valley. Newmark recently announced the industrial lease at the Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, a five-building industrial complex that’s still under construction. Newmark Vice Chairman John DeGrinis, Executive Managing…
visitventuraca.com
Fall-Themed Drinks to Try in Ventura
The first day of fall has officially hit us. Know what that means? Crisp morning air, cozy sweaters, and breathtaking Ventura sunsets. The best way to get into the season is to grab a fall-themed drink around town. Here are some drinks you can get in Ventura to get in the mood for fall time.
kclu.org
Governor fills vacancy created by death of Ventura County supervisor
The governor has filed the unexpected vacancy on the Ventura County Board of Supervisors which occurred because of the death of Supervisor Carmen Ramirez. Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Oxnard City Councilwoman Vianey Lopez to the post. Lopez was first elected to the City Council in 2018. She was an aide...
Ventura County SuperLotto Plus winner shares plan for $27M jackpot
Silvestre Zarate said he couldn't believe he had the winning ticket. He said a portion of the money will go toward what he needs and the rest will go toward his daughter's education and future.
