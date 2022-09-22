ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

The Don of Dos Pueblos

It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA.com

These California speakeasies are among the top in the US

Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States. Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pacbiztimes.com

Region’s farmers leave more land unfarmed as drought deepens

Cilantro isn’t a huge moneymaker for Will Terry, the vice president at Terry Farms in Ventura County, but it is a quick crop that he can grow in the summer months and turn a small profit on. But, due to the ongoing drought exacerbated by limited groundwater allocation rights,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp

Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California

Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Get Wowed by Tamar’s Pita Pop-Up at Third Window

“I just wanted to make a good piece of food that I could put in someone’s hands and they would be like, ‘Wow this is delicious,’” explains Logan Jones of Tamar Central Coast Shawarma, his Middle Eastern pop-up at Third Window Brewing Company. That goal may...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

Santa Monica business ransacked by burglar overnight

A Santa Monica business owner is picking up the pieces after her designer handbag store in Santa Monica was ransacked early Saturday morning. Security cameras from neighboring businesses showed a man pulling a trash bin in front of the store around 3:15 a.m. and swinging it towards the glass door. After breaking it, the man stole more than 30 of the most expensive bags business owner Susu Zheng designed.Zheng, who brought her business to Los Angeles from China in 2012, is devastated after the burglar stole thousands of dollars worth of handbags from her store. "It's very difficult to build a business to...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Coastal View

Rincon Farms owners named honorary Avofest chairs

Dave and Tracy Bettles, owners of Rincon Farms, have been named as the Honorary Chairs for the 2022 Avocado Festival. Dave and Tracy live in Santa Barbara, but their avocado farms and packinghouse for their company Rincon Farms Produce, which grows, packs and ships locally grown organic avocados, have resided in Carpinteria for 36 years – coincidentally coinciding with the anniversary of the California Avocado Festival. They have attended the annual festival since its conception.
CARPINTERIA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Real Estate: New Simi Valley industrial park signs tenant

Tapo Canyon Commerce Center in Simi Valley. (courtesy photo) An undisclosed entertainment equipment supplier has committed to a nearly 135,600-square-foot site at an industrial park in Simi Valley. Newmark recently announced the industrial lease at the Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, a five-building industrial complex that’s still under construction. Newmark Vice Chairman John DeGrinis, Executive Managing…
SIMI VALLEY, CA
visitventuraca.com

Fall-Themed Drinks to Try in Ventura

The first day of fall has officially hit us. Know what that means? Crisp morning air, cozy sweaters, and breathtaking Ventura sunsets. The best way to get into the season is to grab a fall-themed drink around town. Here are some drinks you can get in Ventura to get in the mood for fall time.
VENTURA, CA

