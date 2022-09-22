ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Mayor Jane Castor Statement on City Charter Review

Tampa, Florida
 3 days ago

Mayor Jane Castor Statement on City Charter Review

"I strongly oppose any changes to Tampa's City Charter, which establishes the form of government that has served us well for 49 years and led to the stability and prosperity we enjoy today.

Our city has a thoughtful process to propose needed changes through the Charter Review Commission, every ten years. A process that is citizen led, community supported and does not include elected officials. Neither politics, nor a desire for power, should touch this document.

As former appointees to this commission, four current City Council members have already had the opportunity to study and propose amendments. Some of the proposed amendments floated at Council meetings this year were already rejected by the CRC. Now is not the time for a do-over, it's time to respect the work of the charter review commission and the voters that created it."

- Mayor Jane Castor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Castor
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy