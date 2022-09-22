ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Police: Disabled Mississippi man missing for nearly 5 days

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yuvro_0i5vzk1700

An alert has been issued for a Mississippi man missing for nearly 5 days.

The Vicksburg Police Department has released an alert for a missing person, Morgan Bartholomew Bell.

Bell is a 50-year-old Black male who is disabled and is a severe diabetic.

He was last seen on Sept. 17 walking in the area of Starlight Drive and Shady Lane. He was possibly coming from the convenience store on the corner of Enchanted Drive and Wisconsin Avenue. At the time, he was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Bell, please call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

Comments / 21

Related
Vicksburg Post

Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police seek help to ID body found along Interstate highway

Mississippi criminal investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify a body found along the side of an Interstate highway. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said the body was of a Black male approximately 15 to 25 years old and approximately 5-foot, 9 inches tall. The body was wearing an American Fighter shirt and red and white striped pants along with red Nike Air Jordan sneakers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Ridgeland police searching for suspect who fled traffic stop

Ridgeland police officers chased a vehicle on Highway 51 Saturday night. According to Police Chief Brian Myers, officers made a traffic stop on a green Chevy Silverado. Myers said the driver backed into a patrol car and fled the scene southbound on Highway 51. Officers are currently looking for the...
RIDGELAND, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
WLBT

9 children transported to hospitals after choking in pool

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Nine children were transported to various local hospitals on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood. Investigators with the fire...
FLOWOOD, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate fatal crash

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person. According to officers, a vehicle crashed around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Raymond Road and Lurline Drive. Police said a mother, Phenecia Bridgeman, 36, along with her 9-year-old, 2-year-old and two-month-old daughters...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police#Morgan Bartholomew Bell#Enchanted Drive
WJTV 12

Driver dies in crash on North Washington in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person died in a single-car crash that happened on North Washington in Warren County on Saturday, September 24. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an initial investigation shows that the driver was heading north on the roadway. Skid marks appear to show that the vehicle was traveling at a high […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
klax-tv.com

Mississippi Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock in LaSalle Parish

BATON ROUGE – A Mississippi man was arrested on September 21 by agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture in Copiah County, Mississippi. The arrest was a result of a warrant from LaSalle Parish, LA, regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Warren County man indicted for murder of woman

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County grand jury indicted a man for allegedly murdering a woman who lived with him on Leland Drive. The Vicksburg Post reported John David Shoemaker, 67, is accused of fatally shooting Sheila Marie Hedrick, 48, on April 4. Reports from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office state that deputies […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDAM-TV

Shooting suspect returns to Jones Co. for initial court appearance

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman arrested in Alabama in connection to a Jones County shooting on Tuesday has been transported back to Mississippi. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Loretta Denise Elkins, the accused shooter of a four-year-old girl at Lone Oak Apartments, was transported by JCSD corrections officers on Friday morning from Sumter County, Ala.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Photos show suspects in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 23-25

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 23-25) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: WellsFest 2022 – Saturday – Jackson This free event will feature music, a pet parade, games, inflatables, food and dessert […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi university forms research center on human trafficking in state

Mississippi’s new Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training at the University of Southern Mississippi is the first center of its kind in the state. Earlier this summer, the Board of Trustees of Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) approved a proposal from The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Social Work to form the new center.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
99K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy