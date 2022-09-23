ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Nia Long trends amidst Ime Udoka scandal

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

American actress Nia Long has become the topic of discussion on social media as the details of Ime Udoka's previously "unspecified violation" of the Boston Celtics policy have been revealed.

On Thursday (22 September), Shams Charania, a writer for The Athletic, took to his Twitter to claim that the Celtics head coach had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff."

This is a significant issue for the franchise and violates its code of conduct.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

What's more, Udoka has been in a relationship with Long for over a decade.

It isn't clear if the two are still together, including the time when Udoka had a relationship with the mentioned female staff member.

However, this didn't stop people on the platform from commenting, with many pointing out his mistake, "fumbling" a union with someone like Long.

One person wrote: "FUMBLED NIA LONG????"

"HE CHEATED ON NIA LONG? Ban him from the league," another added.

A third posed the question: "I wanna know where at and who caught them because a team ain't suspending you for maybe a year for cheating on your partner… 'improper intimate and consensual' tells me they were doing at the facility/arena and got caught lol."

Check out other reactions below.

Udoka and Long began dating in 2010 and had a son together in 2011.

And in 2015, they got engaged. While the couple didn't seem to have a concrete plan to walk down the aisle, they supported each other.

An example of the support was during the 2022 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors, where Long was spotted dancing around in celebration.

In a statement provided to Indy100, Long said the following about the situation: "The outpouring love and support from family, friends , and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

The details of the debacle are still clouded, and it wouldn't be fair to make hasty conclusions.

It's up in the air how the Celtics plan to discipline Udoka, but a suspension has been mentioned , with the team debating on the length.

Indy100 reached out to the Boston Celtics for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
Indy100

Adam Devine reminds people he is not Adam Levine amid cheating allegations

Earlier this week, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, 43, found himself at the centre of cheating claims when model Sumner Stroh, 23, detailed an alleged affair. She also shared a screenshot that showed the singer asking whether he could name his baby after her. It read: "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."Levine has since addressed the rumours with a statement that he "did not have an affair" but "crossed the line"."I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife...
CELEBRITIES
FastBreak on FanNation

4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day

On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy