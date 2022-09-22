Read full article on original website
Broncos, Wilson edge Niners, Garoppolo 11-10 in prime time
DENVER — (AP) — Melvin Gordon atoned for two fumbles with a late 1-yard touchdown run and safety Kareem Jackson recovered Jeff Wilson Jr.'s fumble with 1:05 left to preserve the Denver Broncos' 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Russell Wilson and the Broncos...
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Dan Orlovsky Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Safety vs. Broncos
The ESPN analyst felt a sense of redemption after an unfortunate play by the 49ers quarterback on Sunday night.
Denver Broncos win ugly over the San Francisco 49ers: 5 winners and losers from ‘Sunday Night Football’
The San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos took on one another Sunday night in a game that seemingly set NFL
Judge still at 60, Yanks get rain-shortened win over Red Sox
NEW YORK (AP) — Stunted by the rain Sunday night, Aaron Judge is taking his record chase on the road. Judge remained at 60 home runs, one short of Roger Maris’ American League mark, when the New York Yankees’ 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings because of heavy showers. The big slugger went 1 for 2 with a double and was due up next for the Yankees when play was stopped. The game was called after a 98-minute delay, sending Judge to Toronto still in pursuit of Maris. But the four-time All-Star insisted he wasn’t disappointed that he was unable to hit No. 61 on New York’s 6-0 homestand.
