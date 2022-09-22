AMES, Iowa – Mark Quee, a farmer and educator from West Branch, has been selected as the 2022 winner of the Spencer Award, presented by the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University. The award is in recognition of his contributions to the advancement of practices that will make agriculture more sustainable. The award will be presented at the 2022 Iowa Water Center conference, Sept. 28-29, in Dubuque.

WEST BRANCH, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO