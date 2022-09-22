Read full article on original website
Team Engages with Community Members to Enhance Academic Success of African American Youth
AMES, Iowa -- In Iowa, African American students graduate from high school at a lower rate than the overall student population. This graduation gap can affect earnings, students’ likelihood of enrolling in higher education, and their prospects of earning college and professional degrees. A team of Iowa State University...
Leopold Center selects farmer, educator Mark Quee for Spencer Award
AMES, Iowa – Mark Quee, a farmer and educator from West Branch, has been selected as the 2022 winner of the Spencer Award, presented by the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University. The award is in recognition of his contributions to the advancement of practices that will make agriculture more sustainable. The award will be presented at the 2022 Iowa Water Center conference, Sept. 28-29, in Dubuque.
Events Calendar
$8-$10 "Stacks for Stead," enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, family stories, and learning about ISUDM. Tickets can be purchased online in advance ($8) or at the door ($10). Iowa State women's soccer hosts West Virginia in a Big 12 Conference match. Admission to all Iowa State soccer matches is free. United at...
Campbell studies public policy at summer boot camp
Julia Campbell, senior in agricultural business and economics, recently attended the Hoover Institution Summer Policy Boot Camp (HISPBC) in California. This immersion program gives college students and recent graduates insight on different aspects of United States public policy. It is designed to teach participants how to think critically about national and international issues and formulate fact-based solutions.
New Public-Private Partnership Seeks Iowa Farmers to Advance Nitrogen Fertilizer Recommendations
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University has partnered with agricultural service providers, Iowa farmers and their advisers to launch the Iowa Nitrogen Initiative – a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership that will leverage on-farm data to generate continuous improvements in resource use efficiency. The Iowa Nitrogen Initiative is currently recruiting Iowa farmers to join the network of on-farm trials.
Yard and Garden: Controlling Weeds in the Landscape
AMES, Iowa -- Every garden has weeds and dealing with these unwanted plants is an ongoing task in any landscape. Control of weeds is important. Weeds are strong competitors for available water, nutrients and sunlight. Reduced air circulation created by tall weeds encourages the development and spread of foliage diseases and a weedy garden often has more insect problems. While a completely weed-free garden is not attainable, reducing weeds is beneficial.
