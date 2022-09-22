Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Jonathan Allen: Commanders must play better for fans to show up
Washington Commanders defensive tackle and team captain Jonathan Allen always keeps it real. Don’t go to Allen if you want a colorful or controversial quote. Allen is realistic and honest. In his weekly appearance on the “Sports Junkies” on 106.7 The Fan in Washington Tuesday, Allen talked about the...
Comments / 0