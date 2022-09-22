Read full article on original website
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
Germany signs new gas deal with UAE amid reduction in Russian fuel
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Germany has entered into a new gas deal with the United Arab Emirates as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Russian fuel amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. The Energy Security and Industry Accelerator Agreement was signed by dignitaries Sunday, the last day of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's two-day trip to three Persian Gulf nations with a focus on securing the European country's energy security.
Ukrainians scared by Russia's preordained referendums
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After seven weary months of war, many Ukrainians fear more suffering and political repression awaits them as referendums orchestrated by the Kremlin with help from gun-toting police portend Russia’s imminent annexation of four occupied regions. Many residents fled the regions before the referendums got underway, scared about being forced to vote or potentially being conscripted into the Russian army. Petro Kobernik, who left the Russian-held southern city of Kherson just before the preordained voting began Friday, said the prospect of living under Russian law and the escalating war made him and others extremely jittery about the future. “The situation is changing rapidly, and people fear that they will be hurt either by the Russian military, or Ukrainian guerrillas and the advancing Ukrainian troops,” Kobernik, 31, said in a telephone interview.
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can’t afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle. In poorer eastern Europe, people are stocking up on firewood, while in wealthier Germany, the wait for an energy-saving heat pump can take half a year. And businesses don’t know how much more they can cut back. “We can’t turn off the lights and make our guests sit in the...
