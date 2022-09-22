ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

Man fatally shot in the neck at Powelton Village

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Powelton Village neighborhood. The incident happened on the 400 block of North 35th Street around 12:24 am Thursday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot in the neck by an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

B & F Towing company accused of unfair treatment towards black Americans

NEW CASTLE, DE (WPHL)- African Americans are accusing a tow company in Delaware of unfair treatment. B & F Towing Company is a towing service located at 449 Old Airport Rd in New Castle, Delaware. The company staff appears to be all white Americans based on photos on google images and personal visits to the establishment.
NEW CASTLE, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
phl17.com

Is Gary Barbera’s backpack giveaway the best? Boy, we guess!

“Is Gary Barbera the best? Boy, I guess” is a staple tagline here in the Delaware Valley. You may have heard it on the radio or a television commercial; or you may have driven past the Gary Barbera dealership. For the past few decades, Gary Barbera’s ‘Barbera Cares’ organization...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Chef Vargas puts the ‘hidden’ in hidden gem

Chef Vargas Brunch N’ Tacos is a family friendly restaurant in Elkins Park, PA. Located in an apartment complex off of Spring Avenue, this hidden gem has been serving Tex-Mex styled brunch cuisine to the community since 2015. Originally Chef Vargas had a regular lunch and dinner menu, and...
ELKINS PARK, PA
phl17.com

Time Lapse Vintage has all your nostalgic needs

Hold onto your seats, millennials; Collingswood, New Jersey just got its own 20th century time capsule! Time Lapse Vintage is a retro antique store that has everything from Stars Wars figurines to heavy metal t-shirts. “It’s vintage, it’s vinyl, its VHS, it’s toys for all ages. It’s just everything that...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy