phl17.com
Man fatally shot in the neck at Powelton Village
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Powelton Village neighborhood. The incident happened on the 400 block of North 35th Street around 12:24 am Thursday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot in the neck by an...
phl17.com
North Philadelphia: 5 suspects wanted after a 8-year-old girl was shot in the head
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Yorktown where a child and a young man was shot Thursday. The incident happened on the 1500 block of North 13th Street around 8:50 pm. According to police, during a shootout between five unknown individuals, an 8-year-old girl was grazed in...
phl17.com
Brewerytown Bakery is bringing delightful treats to the Philly area
Do you know the muffin man? Well now you do! His name is Marck Goldstein and he owns Brewerytown Bakery in Philadelphia, Pa. He and his wife Kelsey opened the bakery to bring local pastries, breads and bagels to their own neighborhood. “Before this, there was no where to get...
phl17.com
B & F Towing company accused of unfair treatment towards black Americans
NEW CASTLE, DE (WPHL)- African Americans are accusing a tow company in Delaware of unfair treatment. B & F Towing Company is a towing service located at 449 Old Airport Rd in New Castle, Delaware. The company staff appears to be all white Americans based on photos on google images and personal visits to the establishment.
phl17.com
Is Gary Barbera’s backpack giveaway the best? Boy, we guess!
“Is Gary Barbera the best? Boy, I guess” is a staple tagline here in the Delaware Valley. You may have heard it on the radio or a television commercial; or you may have driven past the Gary Barbera dealership. For the past few decades, Gary Barbera’s ‘Barbera Cares’ organization...
phl17.com
Chef Vargas puts the ‘hidden’ in hidden gem
Chef Vargas Brunch N’ Tacos is a family friendly restaurant in Elkins Park, PA. Located in an apartment complex off of Spring Avenue, this hidden gem has been serving Tex-Mex styled brunch cuisine to the community since 2015. Originally Chef Vargas had a regular lunch and dinner menu, and...
phl17.com
Eisa Davis highlights the lives of mushroom pickers in her stage play: Mushroom
Mushroom is a locally inspired play based on “the mushroom capital of the world” Kennett Square, Pa. “As soon as I heard about Kennett (Square) being the mushroom capital of the world, I was just fascinated” Playwrite Eisa Davis tells us. Mushroom highlights immigrant mushroom pickers of...
phl17.com
Time Lapse Vintage has all your nostalgic needs
Hold onto your seats, millennials; Collingswood, New Jersey just got its own 20th century time capsule! Time Lapse Vintage is a retro antique store that has everything from Stars Wars figurines to heavy metal t-shirts. “It’s vintage, it’s vinyl, its VHS, it’s toys for all ages. It’s just everything that...
