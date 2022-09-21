Read full article on original website
Related
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Soccer Team Drops Match to Zanesville
The Cambridge boys’ soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to Zanesville Saturday. Briley Hamm scored the loan Bobcat goal on an assist from Lucas Parsons. Andrew LePlante had eight saves in goal for Cambricge.
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Cross Country Team Completes at Caldwell Classic
The Cambridge cross country team competed at the Caldwell Fall Classic Saturday with two Middle School runners winning medals. Overall, both varsity and Middle School runners ran well, setting new personal records for the season and career. Skye Craft placed 5th with a time of 14:22.7, and Marley Mathers came...
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Golf Team Finishes 13th at Eastern District Open
The Cambridge High School golf team shot 378 and finished 13th Saturday in the Eastern District Open at River Greens Golf Course. Jackson Reed shot 86, Bradyn Gregg 87, Aidan Castello 95, and Jax VanDyne 110. They play sectionals Monday at River Greens.
Comments / 0