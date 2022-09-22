Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "The Woman King" Before

Related
The Internet Keeps Roasting Adam Levine’s Alleged DMs, And It’s The Laugh Everyone Needed This Week
They keep getting funnier.
"Don't Worry Darling" Is Beautiful, Dazzling, But It Will Leave You With A Lot Of Questions
Once again, Florence Pugh brings her crying face A-game to the table.
6 Amazing Moments And 6 Awkward Moments From The Global Citizen Festival
Multiple people were booed.
Some Old Adam Levine Quotes On Monogamy And Cheating Have Resurfaced Amid His Alleged Infidelity, And It's A Lot
"Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup. People cheat. I have cheated."
Hilary Duff Re-Created Her Iconic "That's So Gay" Commercial, And I'm Sorry, But That's Fighting For Gay Rights
One of the greatest things she's ever done.
I Need Sophie Turner In More Comedies After Seeing Her In "Do Revenge," And It Seems Twitter Agrees With Me
If Sophie Turner yelled in my face, I would just say thank you.
28 Movie Mistakes — Oh, Wait, I Mean Brilliant Foreshadowing Moments That Went Right Over People's Heads
"When Lupita Nyong'o has no rhythm snapping along in the car in Us. As someone with no rhythm, this flew over my head."
29 Famous Women Who've Ignored Hollywood's Toxic Tradition Of Pitting Women Against Each Other
Famous women giving each other flowers is the best thing in the world.
11 "Meet Cute" Behind-The-Scenes Facts That Are Going To Make You Love The Movie Even More
"It was a little bit too much fun."
Constance Wu Explained Why She Was Really Angry When "Fresh Off The Boat" Got Renewed For Another Season
"I had a traumatic experience my first couple years on that show, and nobody knew about it because that show was historic for Asian Americans."
Netflix's "You" Will Be Out In Two Parts Next Year, And Joe Is Looking Creepier Than Ever
THAT'S PROFESSOR JONATHAN MOORE TO YOU, MATE.
Florence Pugh Posted A Photo With Olivia Wilde And Penned An Open Letter Amid The "Don't Worry Darling" Release
"This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful."
21 Original Streaming Comedies Worth Seeking Out ASAP
A good laugh is only a few clicks away...
26 Books That Had A Huge Impact On The Lives Of The Folks Who Read Them
I'm going to justify my ever-growing book budget by renaming it my "epiphany budget."
21 Incredibly Fascinating Things I Learned This Week That Sent Me Down Several Rabbit Holes
Back in the days of the Great Plague of London, farting in a jar was seen as a lifesaving measure. In 1655, doctors believed that the plague was a deadly air vapor that was caught by breathing in the atmosphere. They reasoned that if people smelled something equally potent, then it might lessen their chances of actually getting sick. People began farting in jars and keeping them at the ready to smell to ward off illness.
