Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "The Woman King" Before

By Michele Bird
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jSTL_0i5vgFff00

The Woman King is taking over the box office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdQSs_0i5vgFff00
© TriStar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The epic plot is inspired by a group of all-female warriors named the Agojie and features an all-star cast, including Viola Davis, John Boyega, and Lashana Lynch. It comes as no surprise that the movie garnered a ton of positive reviews and quickly earned $19 million opening weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLUxg_0i5vgFff00
© TriStar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

If you're curious where you've seen the cast before, I've got you covered with some of their most notable past projects. Take a look:

To start, Viola Davis plays Nanisca.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4mZ9_0i5vgFff00
© TriStar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

But you might remember her as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away With Murder ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wn9kW_0i5vgFff00
Mitchell Haaseth / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

...or as Aibileen Clark in The Help .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ley6_0i5vgFff00
© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

John Boyega plays King Ghezo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ES6Zf_0i5vgFff00
© TriStar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And prior to that, he made a name for himself as Finn in the Star Wars franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfuOu_0i5vgFff00
© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Lucasfilm Ltd. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Lashana Lynch plays Izogie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gouPb_0i5vgFff00
© TriStar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

But you might also know her as Nomi in No Time to Die ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7h51_0i5vgFff00
Nicola Dove / © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

...or Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJiVw_0i5vgFff00
Chuck Zlotnick / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Sheila Atim plays Amenza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VhGE_0i5vgFff00
© TriStar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

She was also featured in The Underground Railroad as Mabel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNsZ1_0i5vgFff00
Atsushi Nishijima / © Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays Santo Ferreira.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DKZV_0i5vgFff00
Unique Nicole / Getty Images

But it's hard to forget him as Hardin in the After series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFiZt_0i5vgFff00
Quantrell D. Colbert / © Aviron Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Thuso Mbedu plays Nawi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWuBU_0i5vgFff00
© TriStar Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

She was most recently seen in The Underground Railroad as Cora.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWpok_0i5vgFff00
Kyle Kaplan / © Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

And finally, Jayme Lawson plays Shante.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEpmt_0i5vgFff00
Jeremy Chan / Getty Images

But she also played a young Michelle Obama on The First Lady .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWIYY_0i5vgFff00
Jackson Lee Davis / © Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

What did you think of The Woman King ? Share your review in the comments!

