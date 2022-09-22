ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's The Answer You Give In Job Interviews That Gets You The Job Every Single Time?

By Shelby Heinrich
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

I'll just say it: Job interviews are hard! You're trying to convince someone — who you've probably never met before — that you're the right person for the job and that they should choose you over hundreds of other candidates.

Comedy Central

And sometimes, we get hit with a tough interview question that has us like:

Hulu

Well, no more!!! It's time to spread the good word, so if you have a "secret weapon" answer to tough interview questions that always seems to impress, please tell us!

CBS

Maybe you have a top-notch answer to the dreaded, "Tells us about the last time you overcame a challenge" that's gotten you the job. Every. Single. Time.

TV Land

Or perhaps you've found the perfect way to put a positive-yet-impactful spin on the question, "What's your greatest weakness?"

CBC

Maybe you never sweat it when a recruiter asks, "Why should we hire you?" because you've already got the perfect response locked and loaded.

Freeform

Or perhaps you know how to handle the "What's your salary expection?" question like a total pro.

GQ

Whatever it is, we'd like to know! In the comments, tell us the answers you give to tricky questions that absolutely kill it in job interviews, and why they work so well. If you'd rather remain anonymous, use this Google form . We may feature your responses in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Interviews#Comedy Central#Vocational Skills#Cbs#Buzzfeed Community
TECHNOLOGY
ECONOMY
