CAR AND DRIVER
Brabus P 900 Rocket’s 900-HP V-8 Makes the Ford Raptor R Look Weak
The Brabus P 900 Rocket Edition is a heavily revised Mercedes-AMG G63 featuring a pickup truck bed and a very angry front fascia. 900 horsepower and 922 pound-feet of torque are shot out of the twin-turbo 4.5-liter V-8 through a nine-speed automatic, with this brick able to hit 62 mph in a claimed 3.7 seconds.
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
2023 Nissan Z Meets Ford Mustang GT And Dodge Challenger In Drag Race
The new Nissan Z entered the US sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Rare Porsche 914/6 GT Is A Little Known Racing Legend
Long before the 718 Boxster and Cayman hit the scene, Porsche had smaller, more affordable sports car offerings in its range. In the '80s and '90s, they were the 924, 944, and 968 ranges. Before that, however, the German firm worked with now-parent company Volkswagen to create the 914. While...
CAR AND DRIVER
40,000 Ford F-150 Trucks May Be Missing Their Blue Oval Badges: WSJ
The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford expects to be sitting on 40,000 to 45,000 trucks at the end of the third quarter because it doesn't have enough badges to put on them. The problem might not be related to the supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. Instead, the cause...
Autoweek.com
1949 Pontiac Streamliner Six of Cameras Visits the Junkyard
As I'm shopping for weird old car parts (lately I've been trying to find 3R ignition components for my "Kustom Korona" lowrider Toyota), I'm also trying to find long-obsolete film cameras to take on my junkyard travels. So many similarities between silly old car stuff and silly old camera stuff! The latest addition to my photographic hoard collection is a 1949-vintage Kodak Pony 828, which shoots a film format that went out of production in 1985.
3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?
The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
1,000-HP Road Legal Le Mans Hypercar Is One Step Closer To Reality
When the new Le Mans Hypercar regulations were first tabled, the automotive world sat up and took notice. That's because the regulations wanted to ditch LMP-style racers in favor of road-homologated ones that were to include the Toyota GR Super Sport concept, among many, many others. Those rules have subsequently been updated, and OEMs are no longer required to build road cars to go racing. But that hasn't stopped ByKolles Racing from developing a roadgoing version of the Vanderwall Vandervell 1000.
CAR AND DRIVER
Our Favorite French Cars: Window Shop with Car and Driver
When it comes to cars, the only thing stranger than French exterior design is French intake runners. That’s what the crew found out this week with a challenge to find something from the land of brie for la somme généreuse of $50,000. They went everywhere but France to do it.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 and the Mystery of '4WD Off'
With the arrival of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 earlier this year, our selection of gasoline-powered mega-pickups grew to three. While the Chevy gets magical Multimatic DSSV spool dampers and a 6.2-liter V-8, it offers neither the decadent horsepower nor the outrageous pre-runner bodywork of the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Ram 1500 TRX. But the ZR2's narrowness can be seen as an advantage when your off-road environs are more suited to rock bouncers than Best in the Desert events.
torquenews.com
Engine Swap, Rebuild and Conversion Warning for Beginners
Ever wonder how much money and how much time an engine swap, an engine rebuild (or even an engine conversion kit) related work can take? Find out now with one of the most honest assessments you will ever find on what it takes and what it costs in time and money and mental anguish before taking on or hiring out these kinds of projects.
RideApart
It's Raining Bikes: Impossible Hill Climb Andler 2022 Is Dirtbike Mayhem
Every year, the Andler-Schönberg Hill Climb in Belgium offers an incredible challenge, both for riders to attempt and for thousands of spectators to enjoy. It’s also called “the Impossible Hill Climb,” mainly because is almost completely impossible to get all the way to the top without falling back down.
torquenews.com
Car Exhaust Blue Smoke Simple Fix
Here’s a simple fix demonstrated by a Ford mechanic where a customer comes in with a worrisome blue exhaust on start-up warning that something is not right with his engine. It seems like you cannot drive down the highway without seeing at least a few vehicles puffing out blue exhaust so badly that you wonder if the owner is not aware of it or just doesn’t know (or care) that they are in for an expensive repair in the near future.
Why Don’t Both of My Car’s Battery Terminals Have Covers?
Let’s say you’ve got your car’s front hood up and you accidentally set a wrench on top of the battery. If the wrench touches both the positive (+) and negative (-) battery terminals, it could cause a spark that ignites the battery’s mixture of hydrogen and oxygen gases.
The Forbidden Chevy Suburban HD Gets a Triumphant Return
The Chevy Suburban HD is making a comeback! See what the Chevy suburban HD can do for the government. The post The Forbidden Chevy Suburban HD Gets a Triumphant Return appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Luxman’s New Integrated Amplifier Is an All-in-One Jewel Box of Sound
If there is a single species of audio component that has gained popularity over the past few years, it would have to be the integrated amplifier; a single box whose entrails combine a control preamplifier with a power amp, sometimes with a phono preamp and even a DAC and streamer added into the bargain. All of this shoehorning is easily accomplished, and makes for a compact, lifestyle-friendly package that gains instant approval of spouses and partners less disposed to elaborate displays of audio finery. These all-in-one components even find favor with seasoned audiophiles who may simply be tired of the clutter...
