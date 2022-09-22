ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Most of revenue from beer sales during Husker basketball games will go to city

By CHRIS DUNKER Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Sam Haiby out for season with injury

LINCOLN – The Nebraska women’s basketball team was dealt a significant blow Friday when coach Amy Williams announced guard Sam Haiby, a four-year starter and 1,000-point scorer, would miss the entire 2022-2023 season with a leg injury. Haiby, who chose to return for an extra year, ranks No....
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Vandal causes more than $10,000 in damage to Omaha Burke's football field, track

A vandal caused more than $10,000 in damage to the football field and track at Omaha Burke High School. According to a police report, a male was seen on video attempting to enter the school and portable classrooms around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. He was unable to get into the school and instead made his way to the football field.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: one; Day: twenty-nine; Year: fourteen) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Corn Board is seeking six college students for annual internship program

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board is seeking applicants for six internship experiences beginning in May 2023. The internships vary in location and scope but are designed to provide students with an overview of Nebraska’s corn industry through real-world professional examples and experiences, NCB said in a press release.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: five, fourteen; White Balls: fifteen, sixteen) (four, five, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 1, Day: 29, Year: 14. (Month: one; Day: twenty-nine; Year: fourteen) Pick 3. 5-0-4 (five, zero, four)
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Irish shut out Sandhills Valley in battle of unbeaten teams

Jackson Roberts ran for an unofficial 223 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns, and Will Moats also ran in two more as the Irish defeated Sandhills Valley 43-0 Friday in a battle of unbeaten teams. “We played a really good football team here tonight,” St. Pat’s assistant coach...
VALLEY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Telegraph area honors and awards: Sept. 25

OMAHA — Clarkson College has announced that Kayla Dotson of North Platte has been named to the summer 2022 Dean’s List. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree. She is the daughter of Jim and Stacy Dotson and currently works at Great Plains Health.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska man who threatened wildlife officer gets prison

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska man who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer and brandishing a gun during a violent crime has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison. Cody Cape, 24, of Blair, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court...
BLAIR, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Two inmates reported missing from corrections center in Omaha

A man convicted of armed robbery and making terroristic threats in Lincoln in 2013 was one of two inmates reported missing Thursday from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening and removed his electronic monitoring device, which...
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide

Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.
LINCOLN, NE

