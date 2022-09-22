Bellator 285 weigh-ins results: Benson Henderson, Yoel Romero, and the rest hit their marks

Bellator is back in Dublin with a card featuring a handful of notable names including a former UFC lightweight champion and fan favorite “The Soldier of God.”

Benson Henderson headlines Bellator 285 against Peter Queally, right after Yoel Romero battles Melvin Manhoef in the co-main event. Thursday, fighters hit the scales at the host hotel ahead of Friday’s event at 3Arena. The event’s main card airs on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.

The official weigh-ins saw all 26 fighters make weight. One fighter, Dayana Silva, needed a to weigh in twice for her main card bout vs. Leah McCourt. Silva made successfully weight on her second attempt. Outside of that sliver of drama, weigh-ins ran smooth and finished 68 minutes into the two-hour window.

Here are the complete results from the official Bellator 285 weigh-ins:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 4 p.m. ET)

Benson Henderson (155.4) vs. Peter Queally (154.2)

Melvin Manhoef (205.7) vs. Yoel Romero (205.9)

Leah McCourt (146) vs. Dayana Silva (146)

Mads Burnell (145.8) vs. Pedro Carvalho (146)

Ciaran Clarke (149.2) vs. Rafael Hudson (149.8) – 150-pound contract weight

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 1 p.m. ET)