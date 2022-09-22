ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Steve Perry Sues Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Over Journey Songs

Steve Perry has filed a petition to cancel trademark registrations for 20 Journey songs filed by former bandmates Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon. The motion involves some of the group's best-known radio favorites, including "Separate Ways," "Open Arms," "Anyway You Want It," "Who's Crying Now," "When You Love a Woman" and others. Perry's petition says Cain and Schon filed to register the songs in 2020 through Freedom JN LLC for use on hats, T-shirts, athletic jackets and other paraphernalia.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrianne Lenker
Person
Joni Mitchell
CMT

Willie Nelson Details Suicide Attempt In New Book Out Today

Willie Nelson's new book "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship" is out today. And as the title suggests, the book is packed with stories about Nelson's relationship with his longtime drummer Paul English. They met in 1955, and their friendship lasted until English's death in February of 2020. Nelson even sang about their friendship in his 1970s hit "Me and Paul."
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift’s Slow-Burn Tracklist Reveal Continues With ‘Vigilante Shit’ Song Announce

*Cue the TikTok sound of Taylor Swift saying “midnight” in different songs.* Just days after revealing the name of track 13, Taylor “Keeping the Swifties Fed” Swift is back with a similar post, sharing the name of track 8 titled “Vigilante Shit.” “I will now be leaving it up to fate to announce the next track,” Swift says with a cameo from her cat Meredith Grey. On Tuesday, she shared a video of herself for her Midnights Mayhem with Me series, sharing that track 13 is titled “Mastermind” by using a “technologically advanced” bingo ball cage to share the name of her...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Breaking Down#Big Thief#Friendship#Down Bloom Fade
Pitchfork

Weezer Release New EP Sznz: Autumn: Listen

Weezer are continuing their series of seasonally themed EPs with Sznz: Autumn, which is out now. Check out the Tyler Cole–produced follow-up to their Spring and Summer EPs below. The final installment is, naturally, set to arrive in time for winter. Weezer had been planning a six-night Broadway residency...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy