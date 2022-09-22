Read full article on original website
Related
Doobie Brothers Drummer and Cofounder John Hartman Dead at 72: 'A Wild Spirit,' Band Says
John Hartman, a cofounder of the Doobie Brothers and the California rock band's original drummer, has died. He was 72. On Thursday, the band announced Hartman's death in posts on its official Instagram and Twitter accounts, where they complimented him as "a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman" and offered condolences to his family.
Teddy Gentry, Founding Member Of Grammy-Winning Country Band, Arrested
Teddy Gentry, 70, was arrested for second-degree suspicions of unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Though he was booked at Alabama’s Cherokee County Detention Center at 10:38 am, by 11:06 am he was released that same Monday. Gentry is known as a founding member of the country band...
Hallelujah! Leonard Cohen’s almighty struggle with rejected song that became a classic
A new film tells the story of the song, written over 10 years with 180 versions
Steve Perry Sues Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Over Journey Songs
Steve Perry has filed a petition to cancel trademark registrations for 20 Journey songs filed by former bandmates Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon. The motion involves some of the group's best-known radio favorites, including "Separate Ways," "Open Arms," "Anyway You Want It," "Who's Crying Now," "When You Love a Woman" and others. Perry's petition says Cain and Schon filed to register the songs in 2020 through Freedom JN LLC for use on hats, T-shirts, athletic jackets and other paraphernalia.
RELATED PEOPLE
CMT
Willie Nelson Details Suicide Attempt In New Book Out Today
Willie Nelson's new book "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship" is out today. And as the title suggests, the book is packed with stories about Nelson's relationship with his longtime drummer Paul English. They met in 1955, and their friendship lasted until English's death in February of 2020. Nelson even sang about their friendship in his 1970s hit "Me and Paul."
Red Hot Chili Peppers share emotional tribute song for the late Eddie Van Halen
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single, Eddie, inspired by their love for the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen
Taylor Swift’s Slow-Burn Tracklist Reveal Continues With ‘Vigilante Shit’ Song Announce
*Cue the TikTok sound of Taylor Swift saying “midnight” in different songs.* Just days after revealing the name of track 13, Taylor “Keeping the Swifties Fed” Swift is back with a similar post, sharing the name of track 8 titled “Vigilante Shit.” “I will now be leaving it up to fate to announce the next track,” Swift says with a cameo from her cat Meredith Grey. On Tuesday, she shared a video of herself for her Midnights Mayhem with Me series, sharing that track 13 is titled “Mastermind” by using a “technologically advanced” bingo ball cage to share the name of her...
Britney Spears’ Most Popular Collaborations Before ‘Hold Me Closer’
During her more prominent years, Britney Spears released a handful of hit collaborations. Discover just a few of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weezer Release New EP Sznz: Autumn: Listen
Weezer are continuing their series of seasonally themed EPs with Sznz: Autumn, which is out now. Check out the Tyler Cole–produced follow-up to their Spring and Summer EPs below. The final installment is, naturally, set to arrive in time for winter. Weezer had been planning a six-night Broadway residency...
George Harrison Said EMI Got ‘Funny’ When Artists Worked Together, so They Used Pseudonyms
George Harrison said EMI got 'funny' when artists worked together. So, they used pseudonyms. George recorded under many false names.
Audacy's Alternalido playlist for September 18 ft. Marilina Bertoldi, La Gusana Ciega and Trueno
Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds. This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world.
guitar.com
“You can get into thoughts of mortality.”: Joey Santiago on being heard, fake Les Pauls, and recording Pixies’ new album, Doggerel
A lot of guitarists have played good parts. But few have watched on as those parts have chimed with a wider audience, bringing fame and occasionally fortune. Fewer still have reshaped the way we understand and enjoy music. Joey Santiago is one of them. Whether it’s the ringing leads of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George Harrison Said He Wanted ‘All Things Must Pass’ to Sound Like a Band Song
George Harrison said he wanted his 1970 song, 'All Things Must Pass,' to sound like a Band song. Here's what the former Beatle had to say.
Exclusive Premiere: Jamie O’Neal Gets Into the Holiday Spirit with First Listen of “Christmas” from Debut Holiday Album, ‘Spirit & Joy’
If you’re not itching for the holiday season yet, singer-songwriter Jamie O’Neal will get you there. Announcing her debut into the holiday realm with Spirit & Joy, the powerhouse vocalist is set to join the Christmas season. The holiday project stemmed from wanting to give more music to...
Barbra Streisand to Release Shelved Nightclub Recordings Originally Slated for First Album
Barbra Streisand is set to release her run of 1962 shows at the Greenwich Village nightclub, Bon Soir, as a live album. Live at Bon Soir will be released on November 4 via Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings. The album was recorded over three nights when Streisand was just 20 years old....
Riverside's Mariusz Duda reveals the story behind his 'lockdown trilogy' of solo albums
In 2021, Riverside's Mariusz Duda looked inwards to release Claustrophobic Universe - the second of his lockdown trilogy. He discusses the Vangelis and Tangerine Dream tapes that inspired his minimalist electronic instrumentals
Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan attacks music industry "exploitation": "Think of all the people my generation has lost to addiction and suicide"
In a new interview,. Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan claims that the music industry is "designed to mess with your head"
NFL・
Comments / 0