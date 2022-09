COLUMBIA, S.C. – Studio 2LR, Inc., an architecture and interior design firm creating impact through transformative design, recently earned a 2022 Aspire Design Merit Award for Orangeburg County Library & Conference Center. The Aspire Design Awards were held at the 2022 Aspire Conference in Asheville, NC. A total of 25 winners were selected from over 280 project submissions from South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Kentucky.

