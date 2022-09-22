Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far
A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Release Date and Time on HBO
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7 will see the fight for the Iron Throne beginning for real. When is its release date on HBO?
Beyoncé’s Mom and Trevor Noah Defend Halle Bailey Against ‘The Little Mermaid’ Backlash
Halle Bailey is starring in the live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid' as Ariel. There's been tons of backlash regarding casting Bailey.
Comments / 0