Kearney Hub
Kearney High golfers finish fourth at Lincoln East meet
LINCOLN — Kearney High finished fourth Thursday at the Spartan Invitational golf tournament in Lincoln. The Bearcats shot a four-player team score of 355, which was four strokes short of second place. Individually, the Bearcats Lauren Lydiatt carded an 84 to finish in 12th place. Addi Peterson posted an...
Thousands crowd farm field near Murdock to hear Luke Bryan
MURDOCK — It was a perfect birthday for Allie Roth on Thursday. The just-turned 10-year-old got to ride, with her mom, Sara, and their friend Mariah Reiser, from Bonesteel, South Dakota, to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm in the Nebraska countryside to see her very favorite country music artist — Luke Bryan.
Two inmates reported missing from corrections center in Omaha
A man convicted of armed robbery and making terroristic threats in Lincoln in 2013 was one of two inmates reported missing Thursday from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening and removed his electronic monitoring device, which...
