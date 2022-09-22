Read full article on original website
Chino Drip
3d ago
That Atlant police departments fault they charged him with murder and it was not it's was self defense.we need to find out who made the un lawful charge against him because it could be alot of people that's going through the same thing because of the police department.Georgia law makers and officers are so corrupts a shame
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Georgia Hotel Donates Money to PAWS AtlantaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Adairsville, GA
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to hold national meeting in Atlanta on October 4D.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Man stabbed Sunday morning in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA - Police are trying to learn what led to a person being stabbed in the back in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Atlanta Police Department officer went to Willis Mill Road at around 9:53 a.m. and found a man with "multiple lacerations" to the back. Police said the man...
Man shot overnight along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating to determine what led to a shooting on Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning. APD officers responded to a location at on Edgewood Avenue, in response to a person shot. When they got there, it was determined that the victim was self-transported to the hospital.
Argument, brawl in new video shows events leading to murder charges for Chaka Zulu
ATLANTA — The attorneys for music executive Chaka Zulu want police to drop the murder charges against him. Zulu, who’s real name is Ahmed Obafemi, is the longtime manager of Atlanta rapper Ludacris. He was arrested after a fight outside the APT 4B restaurant in June. Atlanta police said Zulu shot and killed 23-year-old Artez Benton outside the restaurant, which Zulu owns, back in June. Zulu was also shot that night but survived.
Teen arrested on active warrants after being shot multiple times in NW Atlanta
Atlanta police arrested a teenage shooting victim Friday morning after discovering he had active warrants against him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
Chaka Zulu: Footage Of Fatal Shooting Involving Ludacris' Manager Surfaces
Atlanta, GA – Ludacris’ longtime manager, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of a man outside his Atlanta restaurant in June, and new footage sheds light on what transpired that fateful night. On Thursday (September 22), TMZ published surveillance footage from outside Zulu’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police will offer free locks to cut back on car crimes in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - FOX 5 Atlanta’s Alex Whittler continues a series of one-on-one interviews with the Atlanta Police Department majors to talk about how to keep your communities safe. This week, the focus is on southwest Atlanta, Zone 4. Police there say car crimes are on the rise and they...
Final suspect arrested in murder of coach, father who went to QuickTrip to put air in tires
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a beloved coach who had gone to a gas station to pump air into his tires has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett County police said...
WXIA 11 Alive
Star UGA player facing 7 charges, including DUI, jail records show
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after the Georgia Bulldogs beat Kent State, one of their star defensive backs was arrested on seven misdemeanor charges, including one for driving under the influence, our news partners at UGASports.com found in an Athens Clarke County online jail report. Sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard...
RELATED PEOPLE
Granddaughters of man killed in Atlanta massacre share story of how he fought back
ATLANTA — Thursday marks the 116th anniversary of Atlanta’s race massacre, when a mob of white residents attacked and killed more than 20 Black people. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston spoke with two descendants who say their grandfather fought back but was still punished. During the attack, Alex...
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
Historical marker in East Point remembers man lynched amid 1906 massacre
On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at a spot in East Point to mark a tragic moment in metro Atlanta history....
Former adult entertainer attempting to save metro Atlanta girls from similar circumstance
ATLANTA — As a former strip club dancer, fighting to rescue girls and women from sex trafficking is personal for Kasey McClure. That’s why on Thursday night she led the so-called “Unholy Tour” once again. It’s a bus tour meant to motivate those on board to take steps to save lives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Family of young DeKalb father ambushed by three gunmen pleads for answers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a man ambushed by three masked gunmen in a strip mall parking lot is now breaking its silence. Surveillance cameras captured the three suspects and their getaway car, but as of now, no one has been arrested. Kamaal Margado’s loved ones are still...
fox5atlanta.com
Boy shot by man accusing him of robbery arrested at hospital, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said a boy shot multiple times by someone accusing him of robbing their home was arrested after police discovered he was wanted by police. Police did not identify the "juvenile" boy, but said he is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at the detention area...
Woman in her 20s found dead in water near Arabia Mountain, police investigating cause
STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found dead near Arabia Mountain Park around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning in Stonecrest, just east of Atlanta, DeKalb County Police said. The victim's body was found in the water, according to DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels....
Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim
ATLANTA — A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl. Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother of 4 remembered by family as they still search for answers surrounding her death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A family went around a neighborhood looking for answers Saturday tonight . They told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin it was their relative who had been found dead outside an apartment complex in Clayton County. Channel 2 Action News first brought you to the scene...
1 critically hurt after shooting near auto shop along Moreland Avenue, APD says
ATLANTA — One person is critically hurt after a shooting happened near an auto shop along Moreland Avenue Thursday night. Authorities said it happened near the Advance Auto Parts store at 1395 Moreland Ave SE. Atlanta Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting. APD has...
Man who fatally shot DeKalb auto shop worker sentenced to life in prison
A man who shot and killed a DeKalb County auto shop employee who had been helping him with his car moments earlier was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
New Pittsburgh Courier
New video reveals Chaka Zulu attacked by four men during alleged shooting
A newly released video may help to shed light on the shooting that involved Atlanta music industry veteran, Chaka Zulu. Ludacris’ longtime manager and business partner was reportedly arrested on murder charges and also charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.
B93
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 2