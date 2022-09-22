ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Chino Drip
3d ago

That Atlant police departments fault they charged him with murder and it was not it's was self defense.we need to find out who made the un lawful charge against him because it could be alot of people that's going through the same thing because of the police department.Georgia law makers and officers are so corrupts a shame

fox5atlanta.com

Man stabbed Sunday morning in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA - Police are trying to learn what led to a person being stabbed in the back in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Atlanta Police Department officer went to Willis Mill Road at around 9:53 a.m. and found a man with "multiple lacerations" to the back. Police said the man...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Argument, brawl in new video shows events leading to murder charges for Chaka Zulu

ATLANTA — The attorneys for music executive Chaka Zulu want police to drop the murder charges against him. Zulu, who's real name is Ahmed Obafemi, is the longtime manager of Atlanta rapper Ludacris. He was arrested after a fight outside the APT 4B restaurant in June. Atlanta police said Zulu shot and killed 23-year-old Artez Benton outside the restaurant, which Zulu owns, back in June. Zulu was also shot that night but survived.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Buckhead, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
HipHopDX.com

Chaka Zulu: Footage Of Fatal Shooting Involving Ludacris' Manager Surfaces

Atlanta, GA – Ludacris' longtime manager, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of a man outside his Atlanta restaurant in June, and new footage sheds light on what transpired that fateful night. On Thursday (September 22), TMZ published surveillance footage from outside Zulu's...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Star UGA player facing 7 charges, including DUI, jail records show

ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after the Georgia Bulldogs beat Kent State, one of their star defensive backs was arrested on seven misdemeanor charges, including one for driving under the influence, our news partners at UGASports.com found in an Athens Clarke County online jail report. Sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard...
ATHENS, GA
Person
Ludacris
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim

ATLANTA — A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl. Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
New Pittsburgh Courier

New video reveals Chaka Zulu attacked by four men during alleged shooting

A newly released video may help to shed light on the shooting that involved Atlanta music industry veteran, Chaka Zulu. Ludacris' longtime manager and business partner was reportedly arrested on murder charges and also charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.
ATLANTA, GA
