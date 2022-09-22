ATLANTA — The attorneys for music executive Chaka Zulu want police to drop the murder charges against him. Zulu, who’s real name is Ahmed Obafemi, is the longtime manager of Atlanta rapper Ludacris. He was arrested after a fight outside the APT 4B restaurant in June. Atlanta police said Zulu shot and killed 23-year-old Artez Benton outside the restaurant, which Zulu owns, back in June. Zulu was also shot that night but survived.

