State College
Centre County Drops to Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County moved to the low community level for COVID-19 for the first time in three weeks as new cases of the virus continued to decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. The county was at the medium level last week and the...
State College
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store
One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
State College
Penn State Trustees OK Plan for Expanded Beer Sales at Beaver Stadium
Penn State’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a plan to expand beer sales throughout Beaver Stadium during Penn State football games. A date for when sales will begin is still being finalized, according to a statement from the Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics. Penn State has held a public...
State College
Charles L. “Chuck” Breon II
Charles L. Breon, II (Chuck), 73, of Warriors Mark, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at home. He was of Lutheran faith. Born June 7, 1949, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Charles L. Breon I (Elizabeth) and his mother. On February 7, 1975, at Pine Hall Lutheran in State College, he married Cynthia Breon, who survives at home.
State College
Police Looking for Person Who Posted Extremist Stickers Around Downtown State College
State College police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who placed extremist stickers around the downtown earlier this week. The individual pictured above posted the stickers on public streetlight and traffic signal poles early Tuesday morning, police wrote in a statement on Friday. A department spokesperson...
State College
Benner Township Man Charged with Homicide While DUI for Fatal Centre Hall Mountain Crash
A Benner Township man was charged with homicide on Friday after police said he was driving drunk when he caused an August crash on Centre Hall mountain that killed one person and injured three others. Anatoliy Y. Kolosov, 37, was driving a Mercedes SUV southbound on the 800 block of...
State College
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Up to No. 11 in Latest AP Poll
Penn State football survived yet another chaotic week across the country on Saturday afternoon to the tune of a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan, improving to 4-0 on the year and rising three spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon. Elsewhere in...
State College
Penn State Football in Love with Amor as Nittany Lions Look to Stabilize Special Teams
Of all the things that has made Penn State a formidable program in recent years, few of them have been as important as the Nittany Lions’ ability to punt, flipping the field and giving opponents long odds to finish a possession with a touchdown. Between the likes of Jordan...
State College
The Middle Third Will Once Again Determine Penn StateFootball’s Fate
Penn State football is hitting that treacherous part of its schedule where it really needs to make hay. And where James Franklin needs to earn his big bucks. The crux of the schedule. The meat of the order. The big boys. The gut check. They all are the same thing.
State College
Ugly but Necessary, Win Illuminates Penn State Football’s Fix-It List
There are two different truths to take from Penn State’s 33-14 sleepwalk over Central Michigan on Saturday. The first, a self-evident observation: Penn State has plenty to work on. There’s no sugarcoating the slog everyone was subjected to on Saturday, the sort of game that makes you brush your teeth afterwards just to get the taste out of your mouth. After scoring 14 points in the open seven minutes, Penn State subjected everyone to something similar to the experience of watching a movie you know the ending to but features no interesting plot points and lasts several hours. It just sort of happened, and then it was done. And everyone was grateful.
State College
Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon Opens in Former Baby’s Burgers and Shakes Location
A new diner serving American classics and French dishes is open for business at the former Baby’s Burgers and Shakes location in downtown State College. Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon (that’s French for “Egg, Beef and Bacon”), a French diner, opened on Friday at 131 S. Garner St.
State College
The Obligatory PSU Pregame Show: Penn State vs. Central Michigan
Penn State notched one of its biggest and most dominant wins in years by utterly dominating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions now return home to host Central Michigan ranked 14th in the nation and building some serious momentum. Brandon Noble is back on the show this...
State College
5 Storylines to Follow as Penn State Hosts Central Michigan
Penn State heads into the weekend looking to go 4-0 on the year after a difficult opening three weeks with road wins over Purdue and Auburn. The Nittany Lions will spend the next three weeks in State College before heading to Ann Arbor for a big time meeting against the Wolverines and look to improve to 5-0 over that span. While Penn State will need to upend Central Michigan and Northwestern in order to make that trip undefeated, that challenge is far more palatable than the opening three weeks and ostensibly far more manageable as well.
State College
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 33-14 Win over Central Michigan
Penn State beat Central Michigan 33-14 in one of those games you will forget about as soon as you wake up tomorrow. The Nittany Lions did enough on both sides of the ball to win while Central Michigan did enough to make things interesting just long enough for fans to get annoyed on a beautiful day that their favorite team won. Bigger fish to fry soon enough for this bunch, but for now here are the grades.
State College
Penn State Football: Northwestern Clash Set for ESPN Broadcast
Penn State football’s 3:30 p.m. meeting with Northwestern next weekend will air on ESPN, the program announced on Sunday morning. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan this past Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the year. Northwestern dropped to 1-3 on the year after falling 17-14 to Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
