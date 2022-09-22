ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

Comments / 0

Related
State College

Centre County Drops to Low COVID-19 Community Level

Centre County moved to the low community level for COVID-19 for the first time in three weeks as new cases of the virus continued to decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. The county was at the medium level last week and the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store

One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Trustees OK Plan for Expanded Beer Sales at Beaver Stadium

Penn State’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a plan to expand beer sales throughout Beaver Stadium during Penn State football games. A date for when sales will begin is still being finalized, according to a statement from the Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics. Penn State has held a public...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Charles L. “Chuck” Breon II

Charles L. Breon, II (Chuck), 73, of Warriors Mark, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at home. He was of Lutheran faith. Born June 7, 1949, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Charles L. Breon I (Elizabeth) and his mother. On February 7, 1975, at Pine Hall Lutheran in State College, he married Cynthia Breon, who survives at home.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Benner Township, PA
City
Bellefonte, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Bellefonte, PA
Government
State College

Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Up to No. 11 in Latest AP Poll

Penn State football survived yet another chaotic week across the country on Saturday afternoon to the tune of a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan, improving to 4-0 on the year and rising three spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon. Elsewhere in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Corman
State College

Ugly but Necessary, Win Illuminates Penn State Football’s Fix-It List

There are two different truths to take from Penn State’s 33-14 sleepwalk over Central Michigan on Saturday. The first, a self-evident observation: Penn State has plenty to work on. There’s no sugarcoating the slog everyone was subjected to on Saturday, the sort of game that makes you brush your teeth afterwards just to get the taste out of your mouth. After scoring 14 points in the open seven minutes, Penn State subjected everyone to something similar to the experience of watching a movie you know the ending to but features no interesting plot points and lasts several hours. It just sort of happened, and then it was done. And everyone was grateful.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

The Obligatory PSU Pregame Show: Penn State vs. Central Michigan

Penn State notched one of its biggest and most dominant wins in years by utterly dominating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions now return home to host Central Michigan ranked 14th in the nation and building some serious momentum. Brandon Noble is back on the show this...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Ada#House#Senate#The Kepler Community Pool
State College

5 Storylines to Follow as Penn State Hosts Central Michigan

Penn State heads into the weekend looking to go 4-0 on the year after a difficult opening three weeks with road wins over Purdue and Auburn. The Nittany Lions will spend the next three weeks in State College before heading to Ann Arbor for a big time meeting against the Wolverines and look to improve to 5-0 over that span. While Penn State will need to upend Central Michigan and Northwestern in order to make that trip undefeated, that challenge is far more palatable than the opening three weeks and ostensibly far more manageable as well.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 33-14 Win over Central Michigan

Penn State beat Central Michigan 33-14 in one of those games you will forget about as soon as you wake up tomorrow. The Nittany Lions did enough on both sides of the ball to win while Central Michigan did enough to make things interesting just long enough for fans to get annoyed on a beautiful day that their favorite team won. Bigger fish to fry soon enough for this bunch, but for now here are the grades.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Football: Northwestern Clash Set for ESPN Broadcast

Penn State football’s 3:30 p.m. meeting with Northwestern next weekend will air on ESPN, the program announced on Sunday morning. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan this past Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the year. Northwestern dropped to 1-3 on the year after falling 17-14 to Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy