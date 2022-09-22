Mrs. Bonnie Newton Cook, age 74, died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. Bonnie was born in Statesboro, GA on June 20th 1948 to the late Bonnie Doy Newton and Kitty Hendrix Newton. She was a graduate of Statesboro High School and worked for the Bulloch County Sherriff Department for over 20 years. Bonnie loved working with flowers and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William “Billy” Raymond Cook, and all of her siblings.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO