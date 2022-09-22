Read full article on original website
Peggy Anne Moore
Peggy Anne Owens Moore, age 87, passed away Friday September 23, 2022 at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick. Peggy was a lifelong native of Glynn County and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1952. She was raised as a member of Norwich Street Baptist Church where she served as the Young Adult Sunday School Teacher, held various Children’s Sunday school teacher positions, participated in the WMU (Woman’s Missionary Union) and was a Vacation Bible School teacher.
Mrs. Bonnie Newton Cook
Mrs. Bonnie Newton Cook, age 74, died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. Bonnie was born in Statesboro, GA on June 20th 1948 to the late Bonnie Doy Newton and Kitty Hendrix Newton. She was a graduate of Statesboro High School and worked for the Bulloch County Sherriff Department for over 20 years. Bonnie loved working with flowers and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William “Billy” Raymond Cook, and all of her siblings.
Ogeechee Riverkeeper planning fall clean-up and outreach events
Ogeechee Riverkeeper works to raise awareness and engage the local community through outreach and education with various events and volunteer opportunities throughout the year. In its beginnings, Ogeechee Riverkeeper (ORK) was a merge between two non-profit organizations, the Canoochee Riverkeeper and Friends of the Ogeechee River. Specifically, the ORK is...
Celebrate our local agriculture industry with annual Ag Night Out
Agribusiness, one of Bulloch County’s top industries, will be on full display in Downtown Statesboro this October. The Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority to host the Boro’s annual First Friday Ag Night Out on October 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on East Main St. The event will take place rain or shine.
Georgia Southern Theatre opens the season with Fairview
This October, the Pulitzer Prize winning drama, Fairview, will come to life in Statesboro. In its first performance of the season, Georgia Southern Theatre will premiere Fairview on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Center for Art and Theatre Blackbox. This award winning drama was created by Jackie Sibblies Drury and...
Sandra Marie Sheley
Mrs. Sandra Marie Sheley, 62, of Sylvania, GA, passed away after a long illness at the Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, SC on September 21, 2022. Marie was born in Statesboro, GA to Bennie, Sr., and Merkie Jane Collins Godbee and reared in Dover. She was employed with Timken, Weaver’s...
Jariko T. Grant
On behalf of the Grant family, the Matthew H. Lovett & Son’s Funeral Home announces the passing of Mr. Jariko Grant, age 40, of Statesboro, Georgia, who passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and...
Elizabeth James
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Elizabeth James. Ms. Elizabeth James, age 58, of Augusta, GA., passed peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. She was a Bulloch...
Johnnie Lee Reed Jr.
Mr. Johnnie Lee Reed, Jr. age 71, passed away, Sunday September 18, 2022, at the Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Fayetteville, Georgia. The native of Bulloch County resided in Atlanta, Georgia and was the son of the late Johnnie Lee Reed, Sr. and Thelma Thomas Reed. John affectionately known as “Boone” by...
Sharon Davis
Mrs. Sharon Davis, age 69, died on Tuesday, September 20th 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Sharon was born in Metter, GA on October 21st 1952 to the late Harold T. Davis and Mildred Youmans Davis. She graduated from Metter High School and afterwards, attended a business college in Wilmington, NC before starting her career in human resources.
Kathleen Kosmoski Joins ASME as Manager, Workforce Development
Kathleen Kosmoski has joined the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) as its manager of workforce development. In this newly created position, Kosmoski will help to refine and implement the Society’s strategic direction for workforce development and manage and contribute to the creation of new programs and partnerships that address the projected mechanical engineering and technical workforce shortage, including ASME’s Community College Engineering Pathways pilot program. She reports to Ashley Huderson, Ph.D., director of engineering education and outreach for ASME.
Grice Connect Activates Hurricane Watch for TS Ian
Grice Connect has activated our Hurricane Watch plan for tropical storm IAN. We will increase weather and hurricane monitoring and coverage over the next week. We will provide immediate updates as conditions change. Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety and EMA Director issued an alert on Sunday, September 25, 2022...
Mark A Watkins
Mark A. Watkins passed away on August 29, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah after a short illness. Mark was born in St. Albans, West Virginia but moved with his family to Statesboro when he was 8 years old. He received his formal education in Bulloch County at Southeast Bulloch...
State Operations Center to be activated Monday | Georgians urged to be weather aware this week
Atlanta, GA – In coordination with Director Chris Stallings of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the National Weather Service, and other storm response partners, Governor Brian P. Kemp has ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, September 26, 2022, to prepare for any potential impact from Tropical Storm Ian later in the week.
10th Annual Guyton Superhero 5K for CASA Powered by Nease, Lagana, Eden, and Culley
Child Advocacy Services SEGA, Inc. is hosting the 10th Annual Guyton Superhero 5K for CASA Powered by Nease, Lagana, Eden, and Culley on Oct. 29, 2022. This year’s event features a 5K and a 1 Mile Fun Run. Both runners and volunteers are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite superheroes.
Ella Marie Sanders Mason
Mrs. Ella Marie Sanders Mason, age 86, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. Mrs. Marie was born on September 23, 1935 in Pembroke, GA to the late Wade and Lilly Kicklighter Newman. She was raised in Pembroke and a graduate of Bryan County High School.
Keebler Daniel Harville Sr.
Mr. Keebler “Keebie” Daniel Harville Sr., age 89, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Mr. Keebler was born on September 1st 1933 in Bulloch County to the late Slydell Rufus Harville and Mildred Mary Buie Harville. He was raised and attended school in Nevils, GA.
Osal J. Evans
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at noon at the First Baptist Church of Sylvania. The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service in the sanctuary. The full obituary will be posted soon. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the...
Bernell Baker Sanders
Mrs. Bernell Baker Sanders, 86, passed away on September 20, 2022. Bernell was born in 1936 in Sylacauga, AL to the late Freddie and Maggie Kelly Wilson. She relocated to Sylvania in 1982 and was a member of Greenhill Baptist Church and later in life was a member of the Little Ogeechee Baptist Church.
Ten Bulloch County educators receive total of $2,500 in Extra Yard for Teachers grants
Ten Bulloch County Schools educators will receive a total of $2,500 in Extra Yard for Teachers grants thanks to the College Football Playoff Foundation and Georgia Southern Athletics. Each teacher will receive a $250 classroom improvement grant to fund the project outlined in their competitive grant application. The application was...
