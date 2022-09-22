ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, GA

Peggy Anne Moore

Peggy Anne Owens Moore, age 87, passed away Friday September 23, 2022 at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick. Peggy was a lifelong native of Glynn County and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1952. She was raised as a member of Norwich Street Baptist Church where she served as the Young Adult Sunday School Teacher, held various Children’s Sunday school teacher positions, participated in the WMU (Woman’s Missionary Union) and was a Vacation Bible School teacher.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Johnnie Lee Reed Jr.

Mr. Johnnie Lee Reed, Jr. age 71, passed away, Sunday September 18, 2022, at the Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Fayetteville, Georgia. The native of Bulloch County resided in Atlanta, Georgia and was the son of the late Johnnie Lee Reed, Sr. and Thelma Thomas Reed. John affectionately known as “Boone” by...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Georgia Southern Theatre opens the season with Fairview

This October, the Pulitzer Prize winning drama, Fairview, will come to life in Statesboro. In its first performance of the season, Georgia Southern Theatre will premiere Fairview on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Center for Art and Theatre Blackbox. This award winning drama was created by Jackie Sibblies Drury and...
STATESBORO, GA
Tammy Hines

Full obituary and service arrangements will be posted when available. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Elizabeth James

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Elizabeth James. Ms. Elizabeth James, age 58, of Augusta, GA., passed peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. She was a Bulloch...
STATESBORO, GA
Ogeechee Riverkeeper planning fall clean-up and outreach events

Ogeechee Riverkeeper works to raise awareness and engage the local community through outreach and education with various events and volunteer opportunities throughout the year. In its beginnings, Ogeechee Riverkeeper (ORK) was a merge between two non-profit organizations, the Canoochee Riverkeeper and Friends of the Ogeechee River. Specifically, the ORK is...
STATESBORO, GA
Sharon Davis

Mrs. Sharon Davis, age 69, died on Tuesday, September 20th 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Sharon was born in Metter, GA on October 21st 1952 to the late Harold T. Davis and Mildred Youmans Davis. She graduated from Metter High School and afterwards, attended a business college in Wilmington, NC before starting her career in human resources.
STATESBORO, GA
Kathleen Kosmoski Joins ASME as Manager, Workforce Development

Kathleen Kosmoski has joined the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) as its manager of workforce development. In this newly created position, Kosmoski will help to refine and implement the Society’s strategic direction for workforce development and manage and contribute to the creation of new programs and partnerships that address the projected mechanical engineering and technical workforce shortage, including ASME’s Community College Engineering Pathways pilot program. She reports to Ashley Huderson, Ph.D., director of engineering education and outreach for ASME.
STATESBORO, GA
Mr. Craig Joshua Thomas

Mr. Craig Joshua Thomas, age 29, departed this life, Sunday September 11, 2022. Craig Joshua Thomas was born September 22, 1992, to Anthony T Thomas Sr. And Cynthia D Hardy-Thomas in Bronx, New York. Craig received his early education from the Westchester County Public School System. After graduating high school,...
BRONX, NY
Bernell Baker Sanders

Mrs. Bernell Baker Sanders, 86, passed away on September 20, 2022. Bernell was born in 1936 in Sylacauga, AL to the late Freddie and Maggie Kelly Wilson. She relocated to Sylvania in 1982 and was a member of Greenhill Baptist Church and later in life was a member of the Little Ogeechee Baptist Church.
NEWINGTON, GA
Jariko T. Grant

On behalf of the Grant family, the Matthew H. Lovett & Son’s Funeral Home announces the passing of Mr. Jariko Grant, age 40, of Statesboro, Georgia, who passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and...
STATESBORO, GA
Celebrate our local agriculture industry with annual Ag Night Out

Agribusiness, one of Bulloch County’s top industries, will be on full display in Downtown Statesboro this October. The Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority to host the Boro’s annual First Friday Ag Night Out on October 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on East Main St. The event will take place rain or shine.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect Activates Hurricane Watch for TS Ian

Grice Connect has activated our Hurricane Watch plan for tropical storm IAN. We will increase weather and hurricane monitoring and coverage over the next week. We will provide immediate updates as conditions change. Ted Wynn, Bulloch County Public Safety and EMA Director issued an alert on Sunday, September 25, 2022...
ENVIRONMENT
State Operations Center to be activated Monday | Georgians urged to be weather aware this week

Atlanta, GA – In coordination with Director Chris Stallings of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the National Weather Service, and other storm response partners, Governor Brian P. Kemp has ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, September 26, 2022, to prepare for any potential impact from Tropical Storm Ian later in the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Ella Marie Sanders Mason

Mrs. Ella Marie Sanders Mason, age 86, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. Mrs. Marie was born on September 23, 1935 in Pembroke, GA to the late Wade and Lilly Kicklighter Newman. She was raised in Pembroke and a graduate of Bryan County High School.
STATESBORO, GA
Mark A Watkins

Mark A. Watkins passed away on August 29, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah after a short illness. Mark was born in St. Albans, West Virginia but moved with his family to Statesboro when he was 8 years old. He received his formal education in Bulloch County at Southeast Bulloch...
STATESBORO, GA
Keebler Daniel Harville Sr.

Mr. Keebler “Keebie” Daniel Harville Sr., age 89, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Mr. Keebler was born on September 1st 1933 in Bulloch County to the late Slydell Rufus Harville and Mildred Mary Buie Harville. He was raised and attended school in Nevils, GA.
STATESBORO, GA
Meet the Sept. 28 SHE HUSTLES presenters, speakers and panelists

Savannah SCORE and The Creative Coast have announced the fall 2022 SHE HUSTLES presenters, keynote speakers and panelists. The Sept. 28 event will be the final SHE HUSTLES of the year and will offer new afternoon workshops to bring an educational component to the event. The afternoon workshop session will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center (305 Fahm St.) followed by an evening conference from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Clyde Venue (223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.), both in Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

