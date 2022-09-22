Read full article on original website
How a routine open ocean swim in San Francisco ended in death
A 67-year-old San Francisco resident died after a perilous swim off China Beach on Sept. 16.
Caltrain debuts its new electric train fleet in San Francisco
Caltrain is set to electrify the corridor by 2024.
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
news24-680.com
East Bay Flyover Honors Air Warrior Thursday
An echelon of fighter jets flying a memorial pass for a U.S. Navy pilot who died in Walnut Creek last month sparked a flurry of inquiries from locals when they roared overhead Thursday. The jets, two F18s and a pair of F35’s believed to have lifted off from the Naval...
Author makes case for most compelling Zodiac Killer suspect in decades
Zodiac Killer suspects are a dime a dozen, but a writer may have stumbled onto one of the more substantive cases in decades.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022
Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
Local bar burns down in Mission District
A local bar in the Mission burned down early Saturday morning, and many in the community are taking to social media to mourn the loss.
Why is San Francisco’s fog named Karl?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What would the City By The Bay be without its smothering companion filling the space between Victorians on a summer’s day? But while it may be the city’s oldest resident, San Francisco’s fog only got its name relatively recently, when the Twitter account @KarlTheFog started in August 2010. The account, which […]
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
SFist
Gigantic Weekend of Events Is Upon Us, With Street Closures Galore
It’s the first ‘Everything’s happening this weekend’ weekend in years, with Folsom Street Fair, the Portola festival, a Cat Extravaganza, and that’s just scratching the surface. SFist used to write an article pretty much every year in early autumn called Everything's Happening This Weekend to...
indiacurrents.com
Two Bay Area Chefs Are Elevating Indian Food And Bevvies To New Heights
If you live in the Bay Area, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to Indian food. We have so many niche Indian restaurants, helmed by a generation of young chefs eager to showcase their heritage, proudly serving native foods from various regions. Most people concede that Indian cuisine...
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
San Francisco German store saved by loyal customer, will reopen this fall in Noe Valley
"It was very clear that I wanted to keep the name, keep the location."
San Francisco firefighter faces disciplinary action for wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' t-shirt
SAN FRANCISCO -- A firefighter with the San Francisco Fire Department is facing disciplinary action after being seen on department business wearing a t-shirt with the conservative slogan "Let's Go Brandon" printed on the back.The phrase has become a not-so-secret conservative code representing something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." The slogan is all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials and signal they're in sync with the party's base. Twitter user @docinsf on Saturday morning posted the photos of the three firefighters seen at Noe and 18th Streets in San Francisco. While two of the firefighters...
kblx.com
Win Tickets: The Whispers & The Dramatics
Traffic signals inoperable in parts of San Francisco, delays expected
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Traffic signals are currently inoperable in parts of the city, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management. The Dept. of Emergency Management reminded drivers that when a signal is down it should be treated as a four-way stop. Delays are expected across the city. For real […]
4kids.com
15 Best Charter Schools in San Jose
Charter schools are a big part of the nation’s education agenda. It provides a more independent, quality schooling institution within the district it settles. Residents must acknowledge charter schools in San Jose, and even supported!. Independent group operates San Jose charter schools, usually consisting of teaching officials, parents, or...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently
United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
San Francisco restaurants face deadline with new parklet rules looming
SAN FRANCISCO – While parklets have proven to be a lifeline for restaurants during the pandemic, folks who enjoy outdoor dining in San Francisco may see fewer of them next year, as the city implements new rules.Establishments face a looming deadline to decide if they'll keep them."We'd like to keep it, we just have to make sure it makes financial sense," said Amy Morris Gibbs, the general manager at Latin American Club.The Mission District neighborhood bar reopened last summer after closing for one year and three months. Morris Gibbs said their parklet helped to keep the bar alive for the...
