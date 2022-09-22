ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Walks It Off to Beat Arizona

The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 3-2, on a walkoff single by Mookie Betts that capped a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Cody Bellinger led off the ninth with a double off the wall in right. After a Trea Turner groundout, Freddie Freeman worked a 2-0 count before being intentionally walked, and Will Smith followed with an infield single to load the bases.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman vs Paul Goldschmidt, Who is the Real NL MVP?

After being a clear front-runner for the NL MVP award all season long, Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt may have some late-season competition. Coming off his third NL Player of the Week award earlier this month, Freddie Freeman is scorching hot. As of Friday, he leads the league in batting average, hits and doubles, and has been arguably the best player on the best team in baseball all season long.
Dodgers News: Dustin May Heads to the Injured List

The Dodgers made an unexpected move today in sending Dustin May to the 15-day injured list. The initial report is back tightness for the right-hander. In a corresponding move, Andre Jackson has been recalled from Triple-A. May has made six starts since returning from Tommy John surgery and has had...
