Fairfield Sun Times

‘HSMTMTS’ Adds Original ‘High School Musical’ Stars & More for Season 4

High School Musical:The Musical: The Series is welcoming some familiar faces to its Season 4 cast as production gets underway in Salt Lake City. The Disney+ Original series is tapping into its well of East High alums as original High School Musical franchise cast members Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh sign on to return to the place where the phenomenon began.
Whiskey Riff

Throwback To The Steel Woods’ “Straw In The Wind,” & Its Eerie Western Music Video

If you’re anything like me, traditional or western country and southern rock are closely mixed in your listening preferences. In other words, if you grew up listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd and George Jones back-to-back then The Steel Woods are the band for you. And today, we’re taking it back to 2017 and one of my all-time favorite songs from this group is “Straw In The Wind,” with its old western sound and its suspenseful narrative style. The story takes the […] The post Throwback To The Steel Woods’ “Straw In The Wind,” & Its Eerie Western Music Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WWD

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creativity Flowing

At 30 years old, Anthropologie, the lifestyle retailer that features clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, furniture, home decor, garden and bridal, continues to distinguish itself from the competition with its creative culture and sense of discovery. Opening its first doors in the fall of 1992 in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Anthropologie today operates...
BUSINESS

