AdWeek
Mozilla Report Finds People Rarely Divert From Pre-installed Browsers
Media and tech leaders from the New York Times, NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%. A report from non-profit Mozilla finds certain operating systems control browser choice by using convoluted processes to nudge consumers to use their own browsers, rather than allowing them to choose freely.
Creative Flavor: Mary Monroy Is Ready for the Next Evolution of Advertising
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Though relatively new to the advertising industry, Dallas-based Mary Monroy has found a unique merging of her interests as...
This Year's World Cup Is a Key Performance Marketing Opportunity for US Brands
Media and tech leaders from the New York Times, NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%. Historically, marketers have built advertising campaigns around the Olympics, taking advantage of the sports drama, excitement, human interest stories and watercooler moments captivating a global audience. Advertisers reach these engaged fans through a variety of channels, including live video streaming on mobile, which has quickly gained traction with the rise of over-the-top sports streaming.
Artsy CMO Everette Taylor Steps Down
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Everette Taylor is exiting as CMO of Artsy, the online marketplace for buying and selling art, after nearly three...
TikTok: How to Save a TikTok Now Post
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok Now encourages TikTok users to share a “real-time” view of their life each day after receiving a...
How to Be Mindful of Employee Burnout During Tough Times
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. This story first appeared in the Sept. 26, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe. Amy Small.
Revolving Door Roster Updates: BETC, Fox + Hare, Oberland & More
This week is closing off with many new leadership hires, department expansions and roster additions. Let’s see who’s coming into Q4 hot this week in the agencies world. Advantage Unified Commerce hired Stephanie Rogers as its new senior vice president of strategic services. Rogers brings over 25 years of experience and expertise in marketing across digital and traditional channels.
Dislike Button Globally Rolled Out on TikTok
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok revealed the global release of the dislike button for comments that it has been testing.
TikTok: How to Turn Off Daily TikTok Now Push Notifications
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok Now encourages all TikTok users to share a post at an exact time at some point every...
