The Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income.
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging

The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
TheStreet

Why I'm Not Worried About the Stock Market

A lot of scary words have been floating around with "recession" and "inflation" at the top of the list. People are worried about the economy and the Federal Reserve has not been helping as it steadily raises interest rates. That, in theory, acts as a check on inflation, but mostly makes money more expensive which impacts mortgage rates, credit card interest, and really any money people borrow going forward.
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains.
Joel Eisenberg

A New Permanent Cracker Barrel Closing and Price Increases Continue Company Changes

The chain announced another individual location closure and the delay of a new store. With financial challenges mounting, recent price increases are being scrutinized. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KGW.com, CrackerBarrel.com, KissElPaso.com, NRN.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.

