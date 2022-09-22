Read full article on original website
Bob Dylan Stopped Idolizing People After Meeting His Idol
Bob Dylan moved from Minnesota to New York partly because of his idol. He explained that after meeting, he stopped idolizing people.
Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66
Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
A Character in the Beatles Movie ‘Across the Universe’ Is Based on Jimi Hendrix
A director revealed the Beatles movie 'Across the Universe' includes a character based on Jimi Hendrix because of The Beatles' musical influences.
Why Some Believe Bob Dylan Lied in His Memoir and Interviews: ‘A Pack of Lies’
Bob Dylan released his memoir in 2004. Some believe that he lied in the book, as well as in many different interviews over the years.
George Harrison Said He Gardened Through the Punk Movement: ‘I Just Kept My Head Down’
George Harrison said he gardened through out the punk movement in the 1970s. He said, 'I just kept my head down.'
Music for Animals
Nils Frahm’s work lives in the gray area between ambient, neoclassical, and other gossamer styles of experimental music. The Berlin-based composer and producer’s output tends to recall Philip Glass and Aphex Twin in equal measure, but he has released everything from dubby downtempo to theater scores. Though he performs on a battery of synthesizers, keyboards, and electronic gizmos, he’s most closely associated with the piano, both as a performer—last year’s Old Friends, New Friends was just the latest in a long line of solo piano recordings—and as the founder of Piano Day, an international celebration of the instrument. But his new album, Music for Animals, features no piano at all. Centered on a largely electronic palette, Frahm’s first collection of fresh material in four years is more evocative of Warp Records than it is of Erik Satie.
The FADER
Song You Need: The Garden’s “Puerta de Limosina” is punk rock from the toxic sludge coast
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. The Garden has always wanted to make you dance like your inner ear has been ripped out of your head. All sense of balance when it comes to rock's traditional moorings are discarded for something more glamourously sinister – the duo's approach to the genre seems to take philosophical cues from a version of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds that's hopelessly addicted to the internet. The duo's fifth studio album Horseshit On Route 66 is billed as their purest punk record, and while there aren't as many left-field garage experiments or pop tracks that sound like The Drums after a particularly rough possession, Route 66 is still unmistakeably The Garden.
Review: The Lumineers Lit up Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Music Festival
The Lumineers appeared at the first Sound on Sound Music Featival, performing hits like 'Ophelia' and 'Ho Hey.' Here's our review of the performance.
Throwback To The Steel Woods’ “Straw In The Wind,” & Its Eerie Western Music Video
If you’re anything like me, traditional or western country and southern rock are closely mixed in your listening preferences. In other words, if you grew up listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd and George Jones back-to-back then The Steel Woods are the band for you. And today, we’re taking it back to 2017 and one of my all-time favorite songs from this group is “Straw In The Wind,” with its old western sound and its suspenseful narrative style. The story takes the […] The post Throwback To The Steel Woods’ “Straw In The Wind,” & Its Eerie Western Music Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
16 of the Most Political Rock + Metal Bands
Politics and popular music go hand in hand. For instance, you have the economic and racial hardships of early 20th century blues, the anti-war protests of ‘60s folk and the anti-colonialist outlook of ‘70s and ‘80s reggae. Plus, some genres – such as punk and hip-hop – are intrinsically political.
George Harrison Said Delaney and Bonnie and Indian Sitar Music Influenced His Slide Guitar Style
George Harrison said the duo, Delaney and Bonnie, as well as Indian sitar music, influenced his slide guitar playing.
psychologytoday.com
Adam Darski and the Dynamic Evolution of Heavy Metal Music
While mainstream cultures may consider heavy metal music disturbing and destructive, studies show many benefits of this genre. Adam Darski of the band Behemoth shares how heavy metal music's ethos has helped him to evolve creatively and as a person. Heavy metal music and culture inspired Darski to have an...
Sonics In The Soul is the sound of Buzzcocks rebooted and reinvigorated
Mancunian punk legends Buzzcocks keep the flag flying on riotous 10th album Sonics In The Soul
withguitars.com
What’s the alternative?: The best in post-punk, indie pop and slacker
We’re back with an email that’s more DIY than Nick Knowles flicking through a Homebase catalogue. So if you have an ongoing weakness for background hiss, angular guitars and a singer that is charmingly under-qualified for the role, we’ve got some stuff you will love. The Murder...
Review: Joe Bonamassa Dwells in a League All his Own
At this point in his career, Joe Bonamassa has clearly elevated himself to superstar status. A one-man brand, he’s released a steady string of albums over the last several years while also expanding his efforts by marketing and merchandising specialty items that carry his copyright as well. A firm proponent of blues, particularly those of a hard rock variety, he’s reached a higher plateau in terms of attention and appreciation that few others ever attain, especially when it came to finding a popular niche in a mass marketplace. That’s no accident of course; Bonamassa has created a sound that rings and reflects the vintage sound of ‘60s stalwarts such as Cream, Hendrix, Jethro Tull, Ten Years After, and scores of other British rock icons that he readily acknowledges as his influences through practically every endeavor.
Rolling Stone + BACARDÍ Kicked Off Life is Beautiful with Libations and a Liberating Music Lineup
Life is Beautiful officially got off to a swingin’ start (September 16th) at Ayu Dayclub on the Las Vegas Strip as hundreds of music lovers came to juice and jam poolside for the Rolling Stone Kick-Off Party, sponsored by BACARDÍ. In honor of the massive music festival that first took over downtown Vegas in 2013, they served the Life is Beautiful official cocktail “Desert Mojito” and pooled premier performers to get the party started, including co-headliners Charly Jordan—Nevada’s own much-in-demand female disc jockey—and Cash Cash, the talented dance pop DJ trio from New Jersey. “Everybody’s having a good time in the...
Stereogum
Sleater-Kinney Detail Dig Me Out Tribute Album, Share Courney Barnett’s “Words And Guitar”
Back in 1997, the great American rock band Sleater-Kinney released Dig Me Out, which might be their best-loved album. (I can’t, in good conscience, say that Dig Me Out is Sleater-Kinney’s masterpiece. That band’s got like five masterpieces.) Earlier this year, the band announced plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Dig Me Out with a new all-star tribute record, with different artists — Wilco, St. Vincent, Low, more — covering the songs from that classic. Today, we get all the details.
George Harrison Thought 1975’s ‘Extra Texture’ Was ‘Grubby,’ but It’s 1 of His Most Interesting Albums
George Harrison called his 1975 album, 'Extra Texture,' 'grubby.' However, the album is one of his most interesting.
NME
Puscifer to reinterpret and dramatise songs from first two albums for Halloween concert films
Puscifer have shared details of two Halloween concert films that feature music from their 2007 debut ‘V Is For Vagina’ and its 2011 follow-up ‘Conditions Of My Parole’. The band, which is a side project of Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan, will...
