Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be
Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
Where Did Tejano Music Go?
My family frequently travels to the northern part of Mexico. We visit with relatives, overeat, spend some pesos, and dread departure day. Our sad ride back home is always accompanied at the start by Tejano music, my father’s favorite jam. Playing over the radio, we hear Grupo Mazz, Little Joe, La Mafia, Jay Perez, and Selena. But it never fails that the closer we get to Dallas, the more the Tejano music begins to fade into static. Eventually, we cross an invisible line and there is silence.
Black Tie Dinner Welcomes Olympian, Actors and Country Star for 41st Annual Dinner
Black Tie Dinner has revealed a roster of trailblazing honorees and entertainers for its 41st Annual Dinner, Power of Pride, presented by PNC Bank. The nation’s largest LGBTQ fundraising dinner returns to the Sheraton Dallas on September 24th after raising a record $1.45 million last year. Olympian Gus Kenworthy, a silver-medalist skier, will accept the Elizabeth Birch Equality Award and actor Rafael Silva, star of 9-1-1: Lone Star, will receive the Vanguard award. Black Tie Dinner just announced singer, actress and activist Denise Lee as the recipient of the Dale Hansen Ally Award and openly gay country star Cameron Hawthorn will perform. The Dinner will also honor actor Colman Domingo with the Media Award and actor Ryan O’Connell with the Visibility Award. Longtime activist Robert Emery will be recognized with the Kuchling Humanitarian Award for 35 years of tireless advocacy.
IBM Acquires Dallas-based Tech Company Dialexa
Dallas-based Dialexa has agreed to be acquired by global company IBM. The Dallas company, led by co-founder Scott Harper, helps companies align operations with tech and the digital transformation. The acquisition is made by IBM Consulting, the arm of the Fortune 500 company that provides professional services and consulting in supply chain, finance, procurement, customer experience, and talent.
Here’s Your SMU-TCU Pregame Reading
Saturday is going to be a lot. It always is when the Mustangs and Horned Frogs square off, but that’s especially the case with Sonny Dykes returning to SMU for the first time since taking the TCU job. The powder keg is so volatile that it even got the Sports Illustrated treatment via Ross Dellenger, who, for my money, is the best national college football writer doing it today.
