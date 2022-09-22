Black Tie Dinner has revealed a roster of trailblazing honorees and entertainers for its 41st Annual Dinner, Power of Pride, presented by PNC Bank. The nation’s largest LGBTQ fundraising dinner returns to the Sheraton Dallas on September 24th after raising a record $1.45 million last year. Olympian Gus Kenworthy, a silver-medalist skier, will accept the Elizabeth Birch Equality Award and actor Rafael Silva, star of 9-1-1: Lone Star, will receive the Vanguard award. Black Tie Dinner just announced singer, actress and activist Denise Lee as the recipient of the Dale Hansen Ally Award and openly gay country star Cameron Hawthorn will perform. The Dinner will also honor actor Colman Domingo with the Media Award and actor Ryan O’Connell with the Visibility Award. Longtime activist Robert Emery will be recognized with the Kuchling Humanitarian Award for 35 years of tireless advocacy.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO