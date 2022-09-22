Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a fashion guru – how to look young no matter your age with your makeup, hair & clothing style
COSMETIC procedures aside, there are key areas to focus on that may help you look young, no matter your life stage. It's all in your makeup, hair, clothes, and more – according to a fashion-savvy woman. Taking to her TikTok, in a video, fashion expert Montserrat Varela said: "Today...
Mom's Curly Hair Fail Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Noodles'
The video has been viewed more than 630,000 times, with one TikToker writing, "It's giving me ramen noodle vibes."
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
Bride shocks husband and guests with dramatic transformation during wedding day
One bride-to-be decided to have a dramatic haircut on the morning of her wedding, much to her groom's surprise. We all know a lot of prep goes into planning a wedding, from the dress to the decorations, to the mid-morning hair chop. Okay, maybe not the last one, but it...
RELATED PEOPLE
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
I’m an anti-aging expert – my two-minute routine will tone your neck and prevent wrinkles
TURKEY neck is the term give to the sagging skin and wrinkles that form under your chin. But don't worry, there's a free and easy way to prevent this, according to an anti-aging expert. TikTok user Leslieprinz shared the simple two-minute method she uses to tone her neck every day.
Marie Claire
How to Wear Ankle Boots, According to a Stylist
Now that the weather is cooling down and fall is just around the corner, it's time for all of us to put away our sandals and break out our very best boots. Personally, boots are my favorite type of shoe, and when it comes to the most versatile style for everyday wear and for transitioning into autumn, I always go for ankle boots. I'm not alone: Fashion stylist Sarah Nearis also loves a good ankle boot, calling it her "personal favorite" and defining the style as one that "covers the whole foot and reaches up to or a little past the ankle."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pierce Brosnan Poses With Sons Dylan & Paris For ‘GQ’ As They Call Him The ‘Nicest Guy’
Pierce Brosnan and his sons all looked incredibly handsome for a new story in GQ, published on Thursday, September 22. The James Bond alum, 69, sat between both of his good-looking sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, for a new photo where they all dressed in matching beige outfits. The three men posed for a series of photos in matching outfits, including an all-white look on the beach. Aside from the matching outfits, they also had two more shots where they sported different-colored plaid jackets and another where Dylan and Paris rocked fur coats, while the actor donned a black suit with red gems on the trim.
Femme LA Taps Draya Michele for Slick Collaboration Featuring Mules, Platforms and Sky-High Lace-Up Heels
If anyone knows a thing or two about heels, it’s certainly Femme. Known for its sleek celebrity-beloved lace-up stiletto sandals and mules, the brand has grown rapidly in the last several years during the high heel renaissance. Today, the Los Angeles-based label launched its new collaboration with actress and socialite Draya Michele, who also stars in the accompanying campaign. Tapping into its own heritage, Femme featured new versions of its signature pointed-soled lace-up heels within its Draya x Femme. Topped with thigh-high lace-up straps and thin toe straps for a sultry appearance, the $199 Miller sandals feature stiletto heels for an...
In Style
Salma Hayek's Sheer, Bedazzled Dress and Exaggerated Shawl Screamed Flapper Girl
Sheer dresses are not going anywhere — for starters, the New York Fashion Week runways were littered with see-through and fishnet frocks. Not to mention, celebrities and style tastemakers continue to don the trend with Salma Hayek being the most recent to do so. On Thursday, the actress and...
Heidi Klum Masters Color Blocking in a Puma Midi Dress & Red Patent Leather Boots on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set
Heidi Klum arrived on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. today looking extremely vibrant. A lover of expressive hues, the model wore a midi-length color blocked Puma dress fitted with sturdy shoulder straps. With bright yellow on top and dark purple on the bottom, Klum’s garment was striped and stitched in red, making for a whimsical pairing of colors. The former “Victoria’s Secret” Angel wore futuristic mirrored sunnies, also in purple, and carried around a red purse with gold hardware to match the zig-zag stitching in her ensemble. Beyond that, Klum accessorized minimally, popping on a few silver rings and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bold Lips, Crystals & '90s Inspired Neutrals: 2022 VMAs Makeup & Hair Looks
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.The hottest stars and Top-20 hitmakers hit the red carpet for the 2022 MTV VMA awards. Neutral, glowing complexions and face crystals were a common theme throughout makeup looks, while bold lips and edgy eyeliner stood out among the pack. Here’s what the top celebrities and their makeup artists reached for while getting ready for one of the biggest nights in the music industry. Scroll to shop our picks for getting the looks...
Julia Fox Flaunts Her Love for Leather in Studded Top and Snake-Printed Boots at Hennessy Party
Julia Fox is ensuring everyone knows her love for leather, giving the texture a Western twist for a Hennessy cocktail party this weekend. On Saturday, the “Uncut Gems” actress stopped by the V.S.O.P event during the wrestling match between Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin II. For the “Canelo vs. GGG” event, Fox wore a brown zip-up leather top with a deep neckline and cropped silhouette. Adding a grungy finish to the piece were dark rounded stud accents, as well as sharp pointed bottom cutouts that created a corset-like effect. Fox finished her outfit with black belted leather pants and a dark brown...
Maya Hawke Puts Vintage Twist on Velvet Pink Dress with Argyle Print & Strappy Sandals for ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere
Maya Hawke had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of her latest film ‘Do Revenge’. The ‘Stranger Things’ actress wore a velvet pink dress to the Tulum Theater in Los Angeles, but added a vintage touch with an argyle print around her neck. The long sleeve piece featured a velvet finish and brown and silver checkered detailing around the chest area. She paired the dress with an open-toe black heel. The 3-inch heels strapped around her ankle in a criss cross look. To match her shoes, Hawke added a black leather handbag with gold accents. To accessorize, the actress went with...
I’m a plastic surgeon – ‘Botox pad’ stickers can banish your wrinkles & they work surprisingly well
THERE'S a simple solution for diminishing fine lines on your forehead – and it's cheaper than Botox. One plastic surgeon explained how the "Botox pad" stickers get rid of your forehead wrinkles surprisingly well, and these are a lot cheaper than the treatment. YouTube's famous plastic surgeon, Doctor Youn,...
Girl, 6, Who Burst Into Song While Sitting in Business Class Divides Opinion
A video of the young child belting out "Let It Go" on a plane did not delight every TikToker who commented.
Vogue
This Stylist Tied The Knot In A Custom Gown Inspired By Her Mother’s ’80s Wedding Dress
“We technically got married at a town hall in 2019, and our real wedding was meant to be the following year, but Covid happened, so it all got delayed,” stylist and jewellery designer Isabel Bonner tells Vogue. “I’m glad we waited, though, because it turned out to be the most fun, warm and lovely time with my favourite people. And it was surprisingly stress-free, too.”
The 4 Best Engagement Rings of 2022
Every great love story starts with the perfect ring. Putting aside personal taste and style, modern brides also want elegance, quality and of course plenty of sparkle. “We’ve seen a major rise in engagement rings that focus on traditional but modern styles,” says Mona Akhavi, president of VRAI, a company that specializes in zero-emissions lab-grown diamonds. “Both brides and grooms are opting for unique bands and diamond shapes that touch on their personal style and values.”
Comments / 0