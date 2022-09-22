Read full article on original website
Armani Beauty’s Fortnite Expansion, Plus Raf Simons to Stage Spring Show During Frieze London
A NEW CODE: Armani Beauty is plunging into the metaverse for the first time, with a game in Fortnite, called “Rewrite the Code.” It is inspired by the brand’s new scent for men, Armani Code Parfum. “Gaming is a new, very natural world to express the new...
Beyoncé’s Mom and Trevor Noah Defend Halle Bailey Against ‘The Little Mermaid’ Backlash
Halle Bailey is starring in the live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid' as Ariel. There's been tons of backlash regarding casting Bailey.
KiKi Layne Says Most of Her Scenes Were Cut From ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Don’t Worry Darling cast member KiKi Layne said she was cut from “most of the movie.” In an Instagram post on Sunday, Layne shared an image alongside cast member Ari’el Stachel, who plays Layne’s husband in the movie and is now her boyfriend in real life after meeting on set. Layne celebrated her new beau in the post but said most of their scenes were chopped in the end. The pair play couple Margaret and Ted in the film but are only seen briefly throughout the first half. “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet Ari’el Stachel,” Layne wrote. “They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life.” She then added the hashtags, #GotMyCheck,” “#GotMyMan,” and “#EverythingHappensforaReason.” Stachel has also been vocal about the couple’s cut, reposting a TikTok video to Instagram on Saturday titled: “When you end up on the cutting room floor.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ari'el Stachel (@arielstachel) Read it at Instagram
EXCLUSIVE: Christie’s Launches Department X
Christie’s is going deeper into the streetwear industry with a new auction vertical. The auction house unveiled the launch of Department X, its new department that specializes in auctions of luxury streetwear, sneakers and sports collectibles, on Monday. Christie’s Department X will host live and online auctions, as well as private selling exhibitions, and focus on selling items across fashion, music, culture and sports.
Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creativity Flowing
At 30 years old, Anthropologie, the lifestyle retailer that features clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, furniture, home decor, garden and bridal, continues to distinguish itself from the competition with its creative culture and sense of discovery. Opening its first doors in the fall of 1992 in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Anthropologie today operates...
Throwback To The Steel Woods’ “Straw In The Wind,” & Its Eerie Western Music Video
If you’re anything like me, traditional or western country and southern rock are closely mixed in your listening preferences. In other words, if you grew up listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd and George Jones back-to-back then The Steel Woods are the band for you. And today, we’re taking it back to 2017 and one of my all-time favorite songs from this group is “Straw In The Wind,” with its old western sound and its suspenseful narrative style. The story takes the […] The post Throwback To The Steel Woods’ “Straw In The Wind,” & Its Eerie Western Music Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
