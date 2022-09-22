Don’t Worry Darling cast member KiKi Layne said she was cut from “most of the movie.” In an Instagram post on Sunday, Layne shared an image alongside cast member Ari’el Stachel, who plays Layne’s husband in the movie and is now her boyfriend in real life after meeting on set. Layne celebrated her new beau in the post but said most of their scenes were chopped in the end. The pair play couple Margaret and Ted in the film but are only seen briefly throughout the first half. “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet Ari’el Stachel,” Layne wrote. “They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life.” She then added the hashtags, #GotMyCheck,” “#GotMyMan,” and “#EverythingHappensforaReason.” Stachel has also been vocal about the couple’s cut, reposting a TikTok video to Instagram on Saturday titled: “When you end up on the cutting room floor.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ari'el Stachel (@arielstachel) Read it at Instagram

MOVIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO