“First of all, we have a lot of respect for South Florida, Coach (Jeff) Scott and his team, what they did last week down in the Swamp really handled Florida I thought. Think about how their running back had 150 yards, their quarterback rushed for over 100. We wanted to come in here and stop the run and make them one dimensional. It started in practice on Tuesday, our guys were very focused and very intent on having a good week of practice coming off of a disappointing loss with Florida State. Credit to them, because it’s easy to still feel sorry for yourself and not want to come back in here and work and think ‘we’re 0-2 in the conference, what are we going to do?’ But to their credit, they came back and worked hard and put together a really nice complete game today.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO