CRAWFORD | Is this thing on? Can rout of USF be a restart for Louisville football?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Scott Satterfield started talking, but the sound wasn’t coming through. The microphone at his postgame news conference following Saturday’s 41-3 win over South Florida hadn’t yet been turned on. Could he start over? Someone joked after the switch was flipped, and he...
Live Updates: Louisville hosts South Florida, 4th Quarter
It's game day! Louisville hosts South Florida at Cardinal Stadium at noon. Cardinal Authority will provide updates throughout the game, including key plays and scoring, statistics, notes and more. Date: Saturday, September 24. Time: 12 p.m. (ET) Site: Louisville. Stadium: Cardinal Stadium. TV: RSN (*click here for details) Local TV...
spectrumnews1.com
Cards rout USF 41-3 at Cardinal Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last week, Louisville was up 31-28 on Florida State before yielding a touchdown with 7:54 left in a 35-31 defeat that dropped the Cardinals to 0-2 in ACC play. South Florida led then-No. 18 Florida 28-24 but allowed the go-ahead touchdown with 5:05 remaining to fall 31-28. Now both teams are hoping to bounce back and the Cardinals hope the fans and the home team advantage play in their favor. Follow along with game updates here:
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 41-3 Win vs. USF
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, quarterback Malik Cunningham, outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah, running back Trevion Cooley and defensive end YaYa Diaby said after their win over the Bulls:
Card Chronicle
Game Day: Louisville vs. South Florida
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (1-2, 0-2) vs. SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (1-2, 0-0) Game Time: Noon. Location: Cardinal Stadium: Louisville, Ky. Television: Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports South in Louisville) Announcers: Bob Rathbun (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst), and Lyndsay Rowley (sidelines) Favorite: Louisville by 14.5. All-Time Series: Louisville leads, 6-5 Series History:. Statistics:
Card Chronicle
Everything Scott Satterfield said after Louisville’s win over South Florida
“First of all, we have a lot of respect for South Florida, Coach (Jeff) Scott and his team, what they did last week down in the Swamp really handled Florida I thought. Think about how their running back had 150 yards, their quarterback rushed for over 100. We wanted to come in here and stop the run and make them one dimensional. It started in practice on Tuesday, our guys were very focused and very intent on having a good week of practice coming off of a disappointing loss with Florida State. Credit to them, because it’s easy to still feel sorry for yourself and not want to come back in here and work and think ‘we’re 0-2 in the conference, what are we going to do?’ But to their credit, they came back and worked hard and put together a really nice complete game today.
How to watch Louisville vs. South Florida: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: South Florida 1-2; Louisville 1-2 The Louisville Cardinals' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the South Florida Bulls at noon ET Sept. 24 at Cardinal Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. U...
Louisville, Satterfield Entering Crucial Stretch of Games for Longterm Future
After a rocky start to the season, the Cardinals and their head coach are entering a three-game stretch where winning is an absolute must - or their longterm future could be at stake.
