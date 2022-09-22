ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Soccer 'is criticized for deafening SILENCE on workers' rights at the Qatar World Cup... with the body's intent to be a part of UEFA's financial compensation group branded late'

By Kate Mcgreavy For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

US Soccer has come under scrutiny for not being vocal on Qatar's human rights - but the body has signaled its intent to join the UEFA Working Group, according to reports.

Human rights atrocities have occurred in Qatar ahead of the flagship tournament in November and workers' rights are a major issue.

But the United States Soccer Federation has been criticized for its 'deafening silence' on human rights, according to The Athletic.

Human Rights Watch condemned the lack of public action by US Soccer and also fear for the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

'Where are the comments from the World Cup hosts for 2026: the United States, Mexico, and Canada?' Minky Worden, director of global initiatives, told The Athletic.

US Soccer has come under scrutiny for not being vocal on Qatar's human rights 
But the body has reportedly signaled its intent to join the UEFA Working Group

'Their silence is deafening. The fear is that there will not be binding agreements on workers' rights for the next World Cup.'

An investigation by Sportsmail last year found immigrant workers in Qatar were being paid just £12-a-day to work 11-hour shifts in burning temperatures exceeding 100°F (38°C).

The body is reportedly looking to be a part of UEFA's financial compensation group.

The report claims that US Soccer has expressed their willingness to link up with the UEFA Coalition to aid in the compensation for workers and have also appointed a compliance officer.

The new role will be responsible for tracking whether labor laws are being adhered to at the team hotel for example and players remain informed, the report adds.

A US Soccer spokesperson said: 'US Soccer has had conversations with Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and other organizations about this important topic.

'We’ve also been in communication with UEFA about joining their support for financial compensation for workers. We have been working diligently behind the scenes to finalize our plans and will be ready to share those soon.'

The Lusail Stadium in Doha, which will host the final of the World Cup on December 18

The body was then criticized for being 'late' in their action after '12 years of abuses'.

'Eight weeks ahead of the World Cup, after 12 years of abuses, associations are speaking out,' Worden continued to The Athletic.

'Like the labor reforms in Qatar, it’s too late to help many migrant workers.'

The UEFA Working Group on Qatar has already supported the creation of a Workers' Centre, a safe space for laborers in Qatar to receive representation in labor disputes, as a World Cup legacy and it has called for compensation to be paid for all laborers who have been injured or to the families of those who have died.

England finally broke its silence on the abuse of migrant workers in Qatar with Football Association chiefs vowing to lobby FIFA over new labor protection laws.

Migrant workers who have helped build the stadiums and infrastructure ahead of this winter's World Cup finals will be invited to England's base and will speak with players.

The FA has called for any worker injury or death on construction projects to be compensated and will lobby for a Migrant Workers' Centre to be created in Qatar.

Amnesty International has called upon FIFA to establish a compensation fund of at least $397m (£350m) for workers who have suffered 'human rights abuses' - this sum is equivalent to the prize money pot for the World Cup.

