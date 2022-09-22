Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Tropical Storm Ian strengthening as it bears down on western Cuba
Tropical Storm Ian was forecast later Sunday to begin rapidly strengthening with Western Cuba facing risk of significant wind and storm impacts.
Cuba evacuates as Tropical Storm Ian heads towards Florida with hurricane fears
Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations as Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane.
