Brittney Griner’s ‘Friend’ Still Playing in Russia Despite WNBA Star’s Imprisonment
Most WNBA players have refrained from playing in Russia because of Brittney Griner‘s situation in the country. However, one report indicates that a “really good friend” of the basketball star has decided to sign with a Russian team. The New York Times reports that Alex Bently, who...
Former Miami Heat Player Joins Detroit Pistons Coaching Staff
Rashard Lewis, who won a title in Miami, now helping coach the Pistons
WNBA Star Dearica Hamby Announces Second Pregnancy During The Aces’ Championship Parade
The joyfulness of Hamby's announcement comes as the pregnant WNBA player helped her team successfully compete, resulting in the Aces' first-ever championship win.
Orlando Magic Waive Former Wizards And Lakers Player
The Orlando Magic announced Saturday that they had waived former Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers guard Joel Ayayi, who went undrafted in 2021.
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
Justin Thomas just hit Jordan Spieth with a 'Major League'-type celebration after ridiculous par save
Jordan Spieth is known for his ridiculous par saves, and he did it again during his Friday four-ball match at the 2022 Presidents Cup. The regular 18th hole at Quail Hollow Club is playing as the 15th this week, and Spieth’s drive found the right-hand rough just along the tree line. With his partner, Justin Thomas, in his pocket, he had to try a risky shot. His ball actually landed in the hazard that runs alongside the left of the green but ricocheted to the right, eventually finishing long of the green.
A 14(!)-year-old just became the youngest male golfer to make the cut on a major tour
As expected, the Internationals look in big trouble after Day 1 at this week's Presidents Cup. On the bright side, they could have a major talent heading their way in a couple years. And he'll even be able to legally drive a car by then. Introducing Hsieh Cheng-wei, a 14-year-old...
Tennis-Tiafoe steals Federer's spotlight to seal first Laver Cup for Team World
LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Frances Tiafoe returned to haunt Team Europe with a dazzling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to give Team World their first Laver Cup title on Sunday, ending Roger Federer's hopes of finishing his career by lifting another trophy.
Presidents Cup captain makes Bryson DeChambeau look bad
Golf star Bryson DeChambeau went viral for all the wrong reasons at the LIV Golf’s Chicago Invitational over the weekend when he had an embarrassingly dramatic response to accidentally clotheslining himself with the dividing rope. And during Friday afternoon’s Presidents Cup, United States captain Davis Love III made DeChambeau look really bad – intentionally or not.
Spurs Hire Candice Dupree to Gregg Popovich's Coaching Staff
The San Antonio Spurs are hiring 7-time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree to Gregg Popovich's coaching staff.
Road World Championships: Annemiek van Vleuten to compete despite elbow fracture
Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September. Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two. Annemiek van Vleuten will ride in the women's road race at the Road World Championships in Australia on Saturday despite fracturing an elbow. Doctors...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
LeBron Reacts to Emotional Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Video
The NBA superstar appreciated the emotional moment shared by the two tennis legends.
Laver Cup: Novak Djokovic wins as Team Europe lead Team World
Novak Djokovic looked sharp as he thrashed US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe at the Laver Cup in his first appearance since winning Wimbledon. Serbia's Djokovic won the first set in 23 minutes before completing a 6-1 6-3 victory to put Europe ahead in London. The former world number one also...
NBA insider suggests Boston Celtics could add former Los Angeles Lakers head coach to coaching staff
The Boston Celtics are still figuring out their 2022-2023 season plans following the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka, and
Frustrated top seed Daniil Medvedev mocks fans as he appears to make a monkey gesture to the crowd at Moselle Open during massive upset defeat by World No 284 Stan Wawrinka
Russian tennis player and former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev angrily mocked a section of French fans who booed him for throwing his racket during a three-set defeat by Stan Wawrinka at the Moselle Open in Metz on Thursday. Wawrinka secured a 6-4 6-7(7) 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals...
FIBA Women's World Cup 2022: Complete schedule, results, news and highlights
USA Basketball is among 12 teams participating in the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup in Sydney, Australia, from Sept. 21-Oct. 1. The U.S. women's national basketball team seeks a fourth consecutive gold medal in the 11-day event, last winning in Spain in 2018. The teams are split into two preliminary...
