Jordan Spieth is known for his ridiculous par saves, and he did it again during his Friday four-ball match at the 2022 Presidents Cup. The regular 18th hole at Quail Hollow Club is playing as the 15th this week, and Spieth’s drive found the right-hand rough just along the tree line. With his partner, Justin Thomas, in his pocket, he had to try a risky shot. His ball actually landed in the hazard that runs alongside the left of the green but ricocheted to the right, eventually finishing long of the green.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO