NBA

TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Thomas just hit Jordan Spieth with a 'Major League'-type celebration after ridiculous par save

Jordan Spieth is known for his ridiculous par saves, and he did it again during his Friday four-ball match at the 2022 Presidents Cup. The regular 18th hole at Quail Hollow Club is playing as the 15th this week, and Spieth’s drive found the right-hand rough just along the tree line. With his partner, Justin Thomas, in his pocket, he had to try a risky shot. His ball actually landed in the hazard that runs alongside the left of the green but ricocheted to the right, eventually finishing long of the green.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Presidents Cup captain makes Bryson DeChambeau look bad

Golf star Bryson DeChambeau went viral for all the wrong reasons at the LIV Golf’s Chicago Invitational over the weekend when he had an embarrassingly dramatic response to accidentally clotheslining himself with the dividing rope. And during Friday afternoon’s Presidents Cup, United States captain Davis Love III made DeChambeau look really bad – intentionally or not.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight

Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Laver Cup: Novak Djokovic wins as Team Europe lead Team World

Novak Djokovic looked sharp as he thrashed US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe at the Laver Cup in his first appearance since winning Wimbledon. Serbia's Djokovic won the first set in 23 minutes before completing a 6-1 6-3 victory to put Europe ahead in London. The former world number one also...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Frustrated top seed Daniil Medvedev mocks fans as he appears to make a monkey gesture to the crowd at Moselle Open during massive upset defeat by World No 284 Stan Wawrinka

Russian tennis player and former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev angrily mocked a section of French fans who booed him for throwing his racket during a three-set defeat by Stan Wawrinka at the Moselle Open in Metz on Thursday. Wawrinka secured a 6-4 6-7(7) 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals...
TENNIS

