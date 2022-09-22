Throwback Thursday: Auburn defeats Missouri in 2013 SEC title game

The Auburn Tigers will face the Missouri Tigers on Saturday morning for just the 4th time in history, and for the first time ever at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

In honor of Auburn’s SEC opener, Auburn Wire travels back in time to an important game in the short series between these two programs with our “Throwback Thursday” feature.

Today’s rewind takes us back to the 2013 season when Auburn defeated Missouri, 59-42, in a battle of unlikely representatives in the SEC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

The matchup was surprising, as Missouri represented the East division despite only being in the SEC for just two seasons. Auburn rebounded from a 3-9 season one year prior to represent the SEC West in Gus Malzahn’s first season on the Plains.

Both teams nearly matched each other, as neither team held a lead of over eight points through three quarters of play, with Auburn holding onto a 45-42 lead heading into the final stanza.

Auburn, who had pulled off miraculous plays against Georgia and Alabama just a few weeks prior, had more magic in their pocket.

Auburn running back Tre Mason rushed for two scores in the 4th quarter to lift Auburn over Missouri to claim their 8th SEC Championship.

Mason rushed for four touchdowns in the game and recorded 304 total rushing yards in the game. Quarterback Nick Marshall rushed for an additional 101 yards and completed 9-of-11 passes for 132 yards. Most of Marshall’s passes went to Sammie Coates, who caught six passes for 94 yards.

Here is a look back at one of the most important wins in the series against Missouri, the 2013 SEC Championship Game: