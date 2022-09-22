Read full article on original website
Alabama Stays Put in Newest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide remains No. 2 in the AP Poll for the third consecutive week. The Tide dominated in its conference opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, 55-3, but it was not enough to jump top-ranked Georgia. Alabama has 1,487 points and four first-place votes, while Georgia holds a...
The Alabama Anaconda Is In Mid-Season Form, No One Can Score On The Crimson Tide Defense
The Alabama Crimson Tide handled its business in the SEC opener against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night. The Tide was in full control from start to finish claiming victory 55-3. While the offense dominated to a tune of 628 yards it was the Alabama defense continuing to prove is...
Alabama Defensive Lineman Carted Into Locker Room
The Alabama Crimson Tide is currently dominating the Vanderbilt Commodores 41-3 through three quarters of action. The Tide has played a relatively clean game without any real setbacks but unfortunately it appears as if a key defensive contributor will be lost for the remainder of the game. Senior starting defensive...
Saban Gives Update on Injured Defensive Lineman
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban gave an update on defensive lineman Byron Young in Saturday night's post-game press conference after Alabama's 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt. "He's got a sprained ankle, so that's the only update I've got," said Saban. Young exited the game with 5:21 to go in the...
Nick Saban Pleased With Upward Trend After Vanderbilt Win
Alabama took down Vanderbilt 55-3 in Bryant-Denny Stadium to open SEC play on Saturday night. "So I think we've shown a pretty good pattern here of sort of making improvement. A little bit of an upward trend. I think getting closer to playing the way we'd like to play. The challenges get greater as we go so we have to continue to focus on moving forward and improving, but we had some guys play really well tonight," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
Nick Saban Says Now’s The Time To Show Improvement Entering SEC Play
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores to open SEC play on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide is 3-0, having defeated Utah State, Texas and Louisiana-Monroe in non-conference play. Alabama head coach Nick Saban emphasized before the game with Chris Stewart the...
Coach Saban Happy with the Wide Receivers
After the Alabama Crimson Tide's dominating 55-3 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, coach Nick Saban gave his comments on the wide receiving group. "I think it was kind of our game-plan going into the game that we would spread these guys out more and try to attack them more in the secondary," said Saban.
Class of 2024 Defensive Lineman Recruit Set to Visit the Capstone
Class of 2024 defensive lineman prospect Malik Blocton will be visiting the Capstone this weekend and will be in attendance for the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt game. The three-star recruit will have a busy Saturday as he will also be in attendance for the Missouri vs. Auburn game in the morning.
Former Alabama Quarterback Suffers Ankle Injury
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury in the New England Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. The injury occurred on Jones' third interception of the day with 1:55 left to go in the game. He was hit by Ravens defender Calais Campbell moments after throwing the ball and Campbell came down on top of Jones' foot.
Nick Saban Has a Message For Fans Ahead of SEC Play
Nick Saban appeared on the Thursday night edition of the Hey Coach show on the Crimson Tide Sports Network, with a very special message for fans. “I’m going to ask the fans the same thing that I asked the players… why are we here? Why are we here? I mean we’re here to dominate in the SEC, play SEC games, have positive performances when we play SEC games and we’ve had three games now that lead up to prepare ourselves to do that,” said Saban.
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
Look: Three Years Ago Thursday Bryce Young Flips to Alabama
Three years ago Thursday was a monumental today for the Alabama Crimson Tide and for the overall state of recruiting in the future. Then incoming freshman Bryce Young was committed to the University of Southern California (USC) and planned to enroll in the fall of 2020. The California native had been committed to the Trojans since he was a junior at Mater Dei High School.
Marlon Humphrey Shows Off The Crimson Care Packages
The Alabama Crimson Tide leads all colleges with 58 players on NFL rosters in 2022. The Tide has been running the premiere program in college football since head coach Nick Saban was hired in 2007. The Alabama football program is a family, from the moment a player signs his Letter...
Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date, Narrows Schools
Class of 2023 five-star defensive lineman David "DJ" Hicks has set his commitment date for Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. CT. The Katy, Texas native ranks at No. 9 nationally, No. 1 in defensive lineman, and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.
What Was The World Like The Last Time Vanderbilt Beat Alabama?
Throughout time, the world changes as do players and coaches. Football is constantly evolving and adapting, sometimes for the better or for the worse. One aspect that has not evolved is The University of Alabama's dominance over Vanderbilt University. The last time the Commodores conquered the Crimson Tide was back in 1984, when the 3-0 Commodores walked into Bryant-Denny Stadium and defeated the 1-2 Crimson Tide. Let's dive in to what the world looked like all the way back in 1984.
Nick Saban Stresses the Importance of the “Big Picture”
While the Alabama Crimson Tide is making last minute preparations for its game against Vanderbilt, head coach Nick Saban is teaching his players the importance of avoiding "tunnel vision," and understanding the roles of other players on the team. Earlier this week on "Hey Coach," Saban discussed how players who...
Wenonah Downs Winless Holt, Improves to 3-2 On the Season
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Wenonah Dragons (3-2) dominated the winless Holt Ironmen (0-5) 33-6 on the road on Friday night to get its third win of the season. Wenonah's head coach Nick Howard spoke...
Inaugural Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic LPGA Qualifier Tournament Set for Monday
A tournament qualifier for the Ladies Professional Golf Association EPSON Tour will visit Tuscaloosa for the first time on Monday and run through October 2. The inaugural Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic, presented by Pepsi, will be hosted at PARA's Ol' Colony Golf Complex and is the one of 20 venues for the EPSON Tour in 2022.
Photos: New Must-Try Restaurants and Shores To Visit in Tuscaloosa on Gameday
Guests from near and far will flood Tuscaloosa this weekend as the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday evening in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but no trip to Tuscaloosa is complete without visiting local eateries and businesses in the Druid City. Whether you are looking for a great bite...
Central Loses Homecoming to Aliceville
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Central High School Falcons (1-5, 1-2) lost its homecoming game to the Aliceville Yellow Jackets (5-1, 2-0) 42-13 on Friday night. Central received the opening kickoff and started its drive...
