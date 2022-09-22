ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Used Car Prices Are Finally Falling In The United States

There is finally some reprieve in the used car market with prices declining by 4 percent in August and continuing to drop in September. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index which tracks a collection of used vehicle prices has revealed that prices are at their lowest level since September 2021 and roughly 11 percent lower than they were in January 2022. In addition to prices falling by 4 percent in August, they also dropped by 1.4 percent through the first half of September.
Stellantis Dealership Specializes In Offering Add-Ons That People Actually Want

When customers see a window sticker with a bunch of dealer add-ons it can be a real turn-off. One dealer in Florida, Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, offers add-ons that people actually want so much that it’s creating more brand loyalty, says owner Randy Dye. Instead of gimmicky stuff like lifetime nitrogen fills or wheel protection packages, it offers more power, more performance, and more capability.
Kittyhawk Flying Car Company Shuttered After Failing To Take Off

Flying cars are being touted as the next big thing, but one company hoping to cash in on the urban air mobility boom has been permanently grounded. Kittyhawk, which takes its name from Kitty Hawk, NC, the location of the Wright brothers’ pioneering early flights, set up in the eVOTL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) business in 2010 and was backed by Google co-founder Larry Page.
