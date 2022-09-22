Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
momcollective.com
Teen Anxiety: Normal “Growing Pains” Or Something Serious?
The teen years are tough for everyone: parents and teens alike. Having two teenage boys myself, I can speak from professional and personal experience. Riding the daily mood swings of a teen can lead to emotional whiplash if a parent isn’t careful. So, how do you know if your child is experiencing typical “teenage angst” or if it’s something more serious, like anxiety or depression?
KIDS・
momcollective.com
When “Mommy Pooch” Gets Severe: My Journey to Repair My Diastasis Recti
If you are a woman who has given birth, you have probably at some point after childbirth been asked the dreaded question, “So, when are you due?”. Hopefully it only happened to you in the early stages post-pregnancy. For me, I had become used to that question popping up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
momcollective.com
Help! Homework!
If you have school-aged children, I’m sure you are slowly getting back into the swing of things. As a teacher, I have to admit; I’m having a more challenging time adjusting than I thought I would. I feel like I’m in a constant battle against the clock. So much to do but so little time to get everything done.
KIDS・
momcollective.com
Dear Mom of a Struggling Learner
I see you. I see you worrying constantly about your child’s success. I see you painfully witnessing your child’s discouragements, spending hours searching Pinterest for the best interventions, and feeling the need to defend your child’s struggles when your friends boast of their child’s genius status.
momcollective.com
Being Induced: The Good, The Bad, and The Scary
Just over three years ago, I was induced at 39 weeks for my first birth and baby. Halfway through my pregnancy, my doctors informed me that I would need to be induced. My son had been diagnosed with intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR) which was scary to receive as a diagnosis and even scarier to read about online. My doctor promptly informed me that I would need extra ultrasounds and that I would be induced.
Comments / 0