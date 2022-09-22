ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Bone Cancer#Drugs#Diseases#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips#General Health
