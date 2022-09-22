Just over three years ago, I was induced at 39 weeks for my first birth and baby. Halfway through my pregnancy, my doctors informed me that I would need to be induced. My son had been diagnosed with intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR) which was scary to receive as a diagnosis and even scarier to read about online. My doctor promptly informed me that I would need extra ultrasounds and that I would be induced.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO